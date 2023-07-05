Town’s beauty supported by volunteer committee Jul 5, 2023 Jul 5, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Planning and Beautification Committee of Land O’ Lakes is an organization established to ensure that decorations and landscaping within the town are erected and maintained throughout the year.The committee is involved in a number of projects each year, and its members are responsible for organizing, delegating and providing labor or manpower for the tasks.This organization inspects the lake banners each year, arranges for their repair or replacement, and then rehangs them when weather permits.The group ensures that the flower planters are placed around town with colorful arrangements. The committee also maintains the historical markers located throughout the town’s area, ensuring they are presentable and in good condition. Volunteers from the group take charge of the pollinator gardens and the community orchard, as well as assist in the maintenance of the town’s walking trails. The committee is currently seeking new volunteers to help fulfill its ongoing obligations. The organization meets once a month. To volunteer or for more information, contact Debbie Hintz at 715-891-8094 or Cheri Hughes at 715-547-3343. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Post a comment as Guest Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Michael H. Steiner Independence Day celebrations planned across the North Woods Michael F. McCormick Richard C. Hughes Volunteers begin brushing rec trail link in St. Germain
