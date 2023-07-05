The Planning and Beautification Committee of Land O’ Lakes is an organization established to ensure that decorations and landscaping within the town are erected and maintained throughout the year.

The committee is involved in a number of projects each year, and its members are responsible for organizing, delegating and providing labor or manpower for the tasks.

