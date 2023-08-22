YMCA to host lunch and learn event Aug 22, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The YMCA of the Northwoods in Rhinelander will hold its monthly Lunch and Learn Wednesday, Sept. 6, at noon at the YMCA’s outdoor pavilion.This month’s topic will be “Learning as We Age” and will be presented by Dr. Joel Furda.Furda will discuss the many opportunities for seniors to continue to learn with the Nicolet College Learning in Retirement classes and programs. He will also present an informational program, “Do you have concerns about your heart health?” offered through the Oneida County Health Department.This presentation is offered through the YMCA’s Active Older Adult educational programs.Attendees are invited to join the group for a potluck lunch or bring their own bag lunch to the presentation.The theme for the Lunch and Learn potluck is “recipes from the garden.” Beverages and dessert will be provided by the YMCA.The monthly Lunch and Learn is open to anyone in the community.For more information, call Marilyn at 715-362-9622. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ymca Oneida County Health Department × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Sentencing hearing set for Woodruff hit-and-run Muskie open draws 1,200 anglers Nicholas (Frank) Haubry Barbara Callies Roselynn Marie Richter
