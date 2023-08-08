The Alzheimer’s Association® has developed Dementia Conversations, an educational program to help family and friends become more comfortable with difficult topics surrounding the disease.

A destination on the Dementia Conversations tour will feature a stop Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 1 to 2:30 p.m, at the Aging and Disability Resource Center in Rhinelander, located at 100 W. Keenan Street.

