The Alzheimer’s Association® has developed Dementia Conversations, an educational program to help family and friends become more comfortable with difficult topics surrounding the disease.
A destination on the Dementia Conversations tour will feature a stop Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 1 to 2:30 p.m, at the Aging and Disability Resource Center in Rhinelander, located at 100 W. Keenan Street.
Alzheimer’s disease affects more than six million people in the United States and is the most common form of dementia, according to The Alzheimer’s Association®. The disease causes memory issues, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living, and presents the need for challenging conversations with friends and family.
However, the earliest signs are often dismissed as a part of getting older, which isn’t always the case.
Dementia Conversations program officials stated that topics discussed will include items such as why it’s important to talk with one’s doctor about concerns or changes in memory, thinking, or behavior as they are noticed, and tips will be provided on how to encourage someone who is reluctant to talk to their doctor about these concerns.
Additionally, the program will detail strategies for how to talk to someone when there are concerns about their ability to drive safely, and to develop a plan for when retiring from driving becomes necessary.
The importance of making legal and financial plans for the future, planning ahead, and learning about community resources to develop a supportive care team will also be highlighted by the Dementia Conversations program.
For more information or to register for the program, contact Julie St. Pierre at 715-352-4091 or jstpierre@alz.org. Individuals can also register by calling the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
