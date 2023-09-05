Several dog training courses are scheduled as part of the community education programming at the School District of Rhinelander.
Registration is required for all classes, and organizers encourage early registration as space is limited.
Rally Dog Obedience will be offered Mondays, starting Sept. 11 until Oct. 16, from 6 to 7 p.m.
In this class, dogs and their handlers will compete in courses made from signs describing specific obedience exercises. This is a low-key activity that individuals can participate in with their dog, regardless of age or disability.
Rally Obedience helps a dog be more disciplined with leash work and strengthens the bond between dog and handler.
Puppy Manners will be held Wednesdays from Sept. 13 to Oct. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m.
The Puppy Manners class will help new puppy owners get started on health tips and behaviors such as potty training, biting, jumping and more.
Puppies will learn basic commands such as sit, down, and come, and participants will have the opportunity to learn to socialize with other puppies.
This class is for puppies up to six months old, and owners must bring a six-foot leash and the puppy’s favorite soft treats.
K9 Manners will be offered Wednesdays beginning Sept. 13 through Oct. 18, from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.
This course is designed to sharpen a dog’s skills with distractions. Many problem-solving situations will be offered, and basic commands will be taught.
This class is for dogs seven months and older.
Owners must bring a six-foot leash, the dog’s favorite soft treats and proof of rabies vaccination.
All classes will be held at the Pelican Elementary School gymnasium, and the cost for the courses is $80 per dog.
Online registration is available with a credit or debit card. Paper registration is available by mail or drop-off. To register online, visit the community section at rhinelander.k12.wi.us.
For more information, contact Community Education Coordinator Mike Cheslock at 715-365-9745.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.