Robin Ginner, Karen Sailer and Alice Kramer display the special legislative citation received in honor of the depot's 100th year. —Staff Photos By MICHELLE DREW

The historic Railroad Depot, located at 116 Railroad St. in downtown Eagle River, celebrated a momentous occasion June 30 as it marked its 100th year with a citation from the Wisconsin Legislature and a day of community activities.

A perfect summer day greeted attendees at the celebration held at the depot, which offered lunch and sweet treats, ERHS’ new heritage cookbooks for sale, children’s games and, of course, birthday cake served by ERHS volunteers. The Schlack’s Ice Cream Parlor exhibit inside the Depot Museum was also functioning for the day, serving root beer floats to guests.

