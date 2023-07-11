The historic Railroad Depot, located at 116 Railroad St. in downtown Eagle River, celebrated a momentous occasion June 30 as it marked its 100th year with a citation from the Wisconsin Legislature and a day of community activities.
A perfect summer day greeted attendees at the celebration held at the depot, which offered lunch and sweet treats, ERHS’ new heritage cookbooks for sale, children’s games and, of course, birthday cake served by ERHS volunteers. The Schlack’s Ice Cream Parlor exhibit inside the Depot Museum was also functioning for the day, serving root beer floats to guests.
Eagle River City Administrator Robin Ginner, along with speakers from the Eagle River Historical Society (ERHS) spoke on the citation and historic significance of the depot, as well as provided activities for people of all ages. The Railroad Depot Museum also was open to visitors.
Ginner read text from the citation, saying on behalf of the mayor of Eagle River and city council, she was delighted to share in this celebration of our historic depot.
She offered sincere gratitude to the Rotary Club of Eagle River for restoring the building several years ago, but also to the ERHS for being the steward of not only this building, but also the stories and history that make our city a special place in the North Woods.
The citation by the Legislature, signed by Rep. Rob Swearingen, 34th Assembly District, and Sen. Mary Felzkowski, 12th Senate District, credits the depot for “holding a significant place in the community’s history as a once-bustling railway hub that shaped the North Woods,” as well as playing a “vital role in the lumber and tourism industries, attracting workers and promoting the region’s natural beauty.”
It also commended the Eagle River Historical Society for its “dedication in transforming the train depot into a remarkable museum and preserving the captivating history of this train depot for 100 years.”
Alice Kramer, ERHS president, thanked all who attended, as well as the event volunteers in helping to continue the society’s mission of “gathering, preserving and celebrating the culture of Eagle River.”
Kramer noted that in the earlier years, it was the railroad that moved logging from the area and supported the industry. It also brought initial settlers to the area — the sportsmen who then brought their families, which created the resorts and the camps.
“We are very pleased to honor an icon in our history and heritage,” Kramer said.
ERHS Executive Director Karen Sailer said the Depot was the economic backbone of Eagle River for many years, but also a very emotional one as well.
“It saw our soldiers off to two wars and three conflicts, then saw them come home again,” Sailer said. “It saw people leaving for celebrations and sad occasions; it saw students going off to school and coming back. It’s a place where a lot of emotional partings took place, and is very much a part of our community. We are delighted to bring some honor to it today.”
Depot history
According to ERHS records, the Milwaukee, Lakeshore and Western Railroad brought the rails to Eagle River in 1884. The Milwaukee Lakeshore and Western Railroad didn’t build a depot in Eagle River; they set a boxcar — minus its wheels — alongside the tracks just south of the water tower.
When the Chicago and Northwestern Railway bought out the Milwaukee Lakeshore and Western Railroad in 1893, they constructed Eagle River’s first depot west of the tracks that could be seen by people heading west on Wall Street.
ERHS said the first depot burned to the ground in the winter of 1923, and the Chicago and Northwestern Railway replaced the structure that spring with the present depot.
Passenger service ended in the 1960s, freight service was discontinued in the late 1970s, and the rails were removed in 1982.
“The city of Eagle River bought the strip of land that comprised the railroad right of way in 1985, reportedly for $100,” the ERHS website says. “For a short time, the building stood deserted, empty. Then the city took it over to use as City Hall; the city offices, the police department, and an information bureau were housed in the small building.
“When the new K-8 school building was built on Pleasure Island Road, the city moved to the abandoned middle school wing, leaving the depot once more.”
In 2004, the city wrote a $250,000 grant proposal to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The grant was approved with the proviso that Eagle River pay 20% of the 80-20 grant.
The Rotary Club of Eagle River donated the necessary funds and the depot was modernized. The walls were stripped bare to the studs and new insulation, wiring, plumbing, heating and air conditioning were installed. The original tin ceiling was saved, as was an old coal stove and one of the waiting room benches.
ERHS operates two museums — the Depot Museum on Railroad Street and the Historic Museum Campus, located at 1181 Highway 45 South. Museums are open in the summer months on Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on the ERHS and its programs, visit eagleriverhistory.org.
