Drive-thru mobile food pantry to distribute in Arbor Vitae Sep 5, 2023

The Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin Drive-Thru Mobile Pantry will be at the Lakeland Pantry to distribute food boxes Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lakeland Pantry is located at 1707 Highway 51 North in Arbor Vitae.

The Mobile Pantry is open to the public. Quantities are limited, and boxes will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

The limit is one box per vehicle, unless someone is picking up a box on behalf of a homebound individual.

There is no cost for the box of food.

Anyone participating is asked to stay in their vehicle and follow the directions on the posted signs.

Persons picking up the box should have room in the vehicle's trunk or back seat to accommodate the box of food. For more information, contact the Lakeland Pantry at 715-358-2222 or email lakelandpantry@gmail.com.
