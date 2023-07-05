Easy Eagles group to hold ‘meet and greet’ Jul 5, 2023 Jul 5, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Easy Eagles Group will host a “Meet and Greet” Wednesday, July 12, at 11:30 a.m. at Chef Rene’s at the Eagle River Inn.Individuals are invited to join the group to learn more about what the organization entails.Hors d’oeuvres prepared by Chef Rene will be served during the event. The group is comprised of predominately retired men who meet to socialize every other Wednesday while enjoying a meal prepared by Chef Rene. After the meal, a local individual puts on a presentation.For more information, contact Mike at 414-840-3338. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Post a comment as Guest Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Michael H. Steiner Independence Day celebrations planned across the North Woods Michael F. McCormick Richard C. Hughes Volunteers begin brushing rec trail link in St. Germain
