Enchanted Doll Club plans August meeting Aug 15, 2023

The Enchanted Doll Club of the Northwoods will meet Thursday, Aug. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Kalmar Senior Center in Eagle River.

Doll club member, Dawn Brogle, will present the program "Hide 'N Seek." She will be sharing information about Topsy Turvy dolls.

Other members of the doll club and guests are encouraged to share their dolls during the meeting as well. The public and potential new members are invited to attend all doll club meetings.

For more information, contact Judy Wainwright at 715-482-9804.
