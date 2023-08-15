The Enchanted Doll Club of the Northwoods will meet Thursday, Aug. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Kalmar Senior Center in Eagle River.

Doll club member, Dawn Brogle, will present the program “Hide ‘N Seek.” She will be sharing information about Topsy Turvy dolls.

