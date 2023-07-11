Feed Our Rural Kids (FORK) will attend the upcoming Kid’s Day at the Eagle River Farmer’s Market Wednesday, July 19.
“We wanted to support an opportunity for parents to engage with their children about the value of high-quality, farm-fresh foods as part of their diet,” explained FORK Education Director Rick Miech.
Each child attending the market will receive a fresh food voucher worth $5 towards the purchase of fruit and vegetables at the market that day.
“It is important for children to understand the importance of quality food within their diet. FORK knows that fresh is not always affordable for all families, so we wanted to take this opportunity to both aid and educate,” Miech added.
Children from Camp Ramah in Conover also will join FORK for Kid’s Day at the market to hand out the vouchers and homemade cookies.
“Camp Ramah contacted us, looking for an opportunity for their campers to learn more about food insecurity,” Miech said. “Together we created this farmers market education project.”
Camp Ramah is a faith-based Jewish summer camp for children from grades 3 to 11, located on Upper Buckatabon Lake in Conover. Camp Ramah offers nearly 600 campers each summer vibrant experiences, with camp fun and friends, built on four pillars: joy, growth, inclusion and connection.
“FORK’s fresh food vouchers and Camp Ramah’s homemade cookies will be available to all children ages birth to 18, with no requirement to qualify economically,” said Miech. “Just stop by the FORK booth to take advantage of both.”
The Eagle River Farmers Market, located just north of the bridge on Highway 45, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
