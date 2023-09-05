An informational meeting about Syndeo, a foster care advocacy program, will be offered Monday, Sept. 18, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Walter E. Olson Memorial Library in Eagle River.
Anyone interested in learning more about the foster care program available in Vilas County is welcome to attend.
Currently, there are approximately 100 children in foster care living in Vilas County and only 20 foster homes.
Since starting Syndeo in the area in January of 2019, more than 40 people have been trained to help foster families.
These teams consist of four to eight committed volunteers who surround, support and serve one foster family.
“The organization is always looking for more people to provide regular, ongoing practical help,” said Cathy Calvetti, who volunteers with the group. “One of our biggest needs is for helpers to provide one homemade meal each month.”
Volunteers can also participate in many other ways. Calvetti expressed that there is always a need for aid with tutoring, childcare, transportation, laundry, yard work, and the annual movie with Santa event in December. People can also help by organizing donations at the foster closet.
“We have several foster families needing our help, but we do not have enough volunteers,” Calvetti added.
One of the challenges has been the size of Vilas County, where families are spread out and distant.
There is a need for assistance throughout all of Vilas County, but organizers say there is especially a need in the communities of Eagle River, Phelps and Land O’ Lakes.
This program not only helps existing foster care families but is also designed to encourage and support others who may be willing to become involved in the fostering process so that children will be able to stay in Vilas County.
