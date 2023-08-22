featured Fundraiser set Saturday for arts center Aug 22, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The annual Three Lakes Center for the Arts (TLCFA) fundraiser “Hot Summer Nights” will take place Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Three Lakes.The event will feature a night of music, complimentary appetizers, cash bar and a silent auction.“We will have silent auction items with great pieces made and donated by local artists and businesses,” said Collette Sorgel of TLCFA.The silent auctions will begin at 5 p.m. and close at different times throughout the night. DJ Roger Brisk will provide musical entertainment for dancing and attendees to enjoy.Tickets for the event are $15 and the event is family friendly. Tickets can be purchased online at tlcfa.org or by calling 715-546-2299.All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the art center and its education and entertainment programs for children and adults.“Your support is greatly appreciated,” added Sorgel. “We hope you will join us for a very fun night raising money for a fantastic organization.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Muskie open draws 1,200 anglers Sentencing hearing set for Woodruff hit-and-run Nicholas (Frank) Haubry Barbara Callies Roselynn Marie Richter
