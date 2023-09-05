sunshine donation.jpg

Nancy Sattler, executive director of Northwoods United Way, supplies Debra Johnson, CEO Sunshine For Humanity, a check for $400 toward the Feet Off the Street campaign going on now. Funding will be matched through the end of September up to $10,000 thanks to a local business. —Contributed Photo

Sunshine For Humanity Inc., the homeless shelter in Eagle River, has received three donations totaling $5,400 toward its Feet Off the Street matching funds campaign going on now.

The campaign will help fund an expansion of the existing building, with the construction project slated to begin next spring.

