Nancy Sattler, executive director of Northwoods United Way, supplies Debra Johnson, CEO Sunshine For Humanity, a check for $400 toward the Feet Off the Street campaign going on now. Funding will be matched through the end of September up to $10,000 thanks to a local business. —Contributed Photo
Sunshine For Humanity Inc., the homeless shelter in Eagle River, has received three donations totaling $5,400 toward its Feet Off the Street matching funds campaign going on now.
The campaign will help fund an expansion of the existing building, with the construction project slated to begin next spring.
Organizations providing the first round of funding include $2,500 from both the Greater Milwaukee Foundation (GMF) and Bricks Inc., and $400 from Northwoods United Way.
The grant from GMF was made from the Walter and Susan Getzel Fund. According to Sunshine For Humanity CEO Debra Johnson, the homeless shelter has received this grant for the past four years. GMF is home to more than 1,500 charitable funds.
“Bricks, Inc. serves as God’s spirit calls to provide assistance to anyone who follows Jesus Christ, building relationships in Christ Kingdom through service,” Johnson said.
“Bricks, Inc. has donated $2,500 towards our Feet Off the Street Matching building fundraiser. A company has challenged us to match up to $10,000 and they will give us dollar for dollar. This fundraiser goes through September.”
Northwoods United Way also has given $400 to the shelter, and supports its communities to ensure all area residents have access to food.
Nancy Sattler, executive director of Northwoods United Way, said she hopes this contribution will go a long way to ensure its clients are able to have their needs met.
Johnson said the donations to Sunshine For Humanity have now reached $5,900 toward the Feet Off the Street fundraiser.
“We are excited to start our building this coming spring and all the money will go directly to the remodeling of our existing building. We are excited to accommodate more families and individuals while adding two more bathrooms and a larger common area for our residents,” Johnson explained.
“We have had many individuals at the homeless shelter and families, ages from infants, high school teens, and veterans, ages ranging into the 80s. All are welcome at the Sunshine For Humanity homeless shelter as we believe everyone deserves a helping hand up,” she said, adding that the one admittance exception is individuals with a conviction of a sexual crime.
Sunshine for Humanity is committed to ending and preventing homelessness by providing basic needs and safe housing to families and individuals who are experiencing homelessness.
The facility is currently an eight-bed emergency and temporary shelter.
Sunshine for Humanity is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charity since 2008, with an all-volunteer workforce. Johnson added that 100% of all monies stay to keep the homeless shelter operational.
“Sunshine has a zero-tolerance policy for alcohol or drugs. Sunshine does random drug/alcohol testing to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents,” she said.
Johnson urges anyone interested in donating to take advantage of the matching grant campaign to double their impact.
Individuals can donate by sending a check to: Sunshine for Humanity, P.O. Box 782, Eagle River, WI 54521. Donations can also be dropped off during office hours Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon.
