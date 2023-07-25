Annual updates are based on federal poverty levels and are currently effective until June 30, 2024. Meals and snacks served meet nutrition standards set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

These guidelines establish that students in a household of four, with an income of $39,000 per year or less, qualify for free school meals. If a family’s yearly income is between $39,000.01 and $55,500, children can receive reduced-price meals.

