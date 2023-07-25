Annual updates are based on federal poverty levels and are currently effective until June 30, 2024. Meals and snacks served meet nutrition standards set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
These guidelines establish that students in a household of four, with an income of $39,000 per year or less, qualify for free school meals. If a family’s yearly income is between $39,000.01 and $55,500, children can receive reduced-price meals.
Participating programs and nutrition items include the National School Lunch or School Breakfast Programs, milk offered through the Special Milk Program, and reimbursement for meals served in day care centers and family child care homes participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program.
The state’s participating public and private schools and day cares typically provide applications for free and reduced-price school meals during registration, and in the beginning weeks of the school year. However, applications may be submitted at any time, and only one application is required per household.
All students are eligible to receive school meals in public and private schools that participate in the National School Lunch or School Breakfast programs. To receive the meals for free or reduced price, parents or guardians complete a confidential form, providing the names and income from all sources for all household members.
Based on family circumstances, certain groups are automatically eligible to receive meal benefits, with eligibility based on program specifics.
Foster, homeless, migrant, or runaway children; children who are enrolled in Head Start, an At-Risk after-school center, or an emergency shelter; and adults who are Supplemental Security Income or Medicaid participants also are eligible.
Most day care centers and all family child care homes that participate in the Child and Adult Care Food Program provide meals to enrolled participants without any separate charge. Reimbursement to the center or child care home is based on household incomes of those enrolled for care.
For more information and a list of meal service programs, visit dpi.wi.gov.
