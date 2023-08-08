Mind Over Matter classes to be offered in Arbor Vitae Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Vilas County will host Mind over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder, an incontinence workshop for women.The workshop will be held in three sessions beginning Monday, Aug. 28, with subsequent dates for the remaining two sessions being held Sept. 11 and 28.Each session is a two-hour workshop and will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Peace Lutheran Church in Arbor Vitae.Statistics show that more than half of women over age 50 experience issues with bladder or bowel control. For some women, the chance of embarrassment keeps them from enjoying many activities and can take control of their life.The workshop is designed to give women experiencing these issues the tools to take control of bladder and bowel symptoms.The workshop provides information, group activities, simple exercises, and dietary changes to practice at home.For more information, or to register for the workshop, contact the ADRC of Vilas County at 715-479-3625. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Post a comment as Guest Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Northerners place first, third in two senior tournaments Peggy Williams Lac du Flambeau man, woman, sentenced in narcotic drug cases Vicki Lee Sundberg Roselynn Marie Richter
