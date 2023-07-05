gary williams cy book feat.jpg
Gary Williams, grandson of the famed MLB slugger Fred "Cy" Williams, will host an introductory presentation on his book: "Cy Williams — Baseball's Most Unique Star Slugger," Sunday, July 16, at the Three Lakes Center for the Arts at 3 p.m. —Staff Photo By JON EICHMAN

Three Lakes resident Gary Williams, grandson of famed Major League Baseball (MLB) slugger Fred “Cy” Williams, recently published a book detailing the famed legacy of one of the greatest stars to not make it into the hall of fame.

The book is titled “Cy Williams — Baseball’s Most Unique Star Slugger.” It goes through the ins-and-outs of his career, and showcases the most impactful change in the majors; the switch from the dead ball era to the live ball era.

