Gary Williams, grandson of the famed MLB slugger Fred "Cy" Williams, will host an introductory presentation on his book: "Cy Williams — Baseball's Most Unique Star Slugger," Sunday, July 16, at the Three Lakes Center for the Arts at 3 p.m. —Staff Photo By JON EICHMAN
Three Lakes resident Gary Williams, grandson of famed Major League Baseball (MLB) slugger Fred “Cy” Williams, recently published a book detailing the famed legacy of one of the greatest stars to not make it into the hall of fame.
The book is titled “Cy Williams — Baseball’s Most Unique Star Slugger.” It goes through the ins-and-outs of his career, and showcases the most impactful change in the majors; the switch from the dead ball era to the live ball era.
Despite having a close familial relationship with his grandfather, Gary noted that Cy would rarely speak of his professional career. This inspired Gary to personally investigate how much Cy influenced the game of baseball.
Ultimately, it was others who “cajoled and admonished him” to start the project, Gary said. After researching, writing and revising for six years, he effectively covered the legacy of his grandfather’s life and his accomplishments inside and outside America’s game.
This book details the uniqueness of Cy Williams, describes MLB’s golden age and how the game has changed since he played, draws comparisons with today’s stars and discusses the legacy he left behind.
Gary described how he desired this book to allow individuals with no knowledge of MLB day-to-day happenings, to learn more about the sport. He also aimed to help readers understand more about Cy, his many talents and his reputable career.
“With lessons on diligence, staying true to one’s word, ethics, respect and finding courage, something here is bound to hit a home run in the heart of each reader who picks up a copy,” Gary said.
Cy began his journey to the big stage at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. He was not only a baseball player there, but also a highly apt architecture student. He played for the school’s baseball team for three years and eventually managed the team his senior year, after his contract was purchased by the Chicago Cubs.
Having a hall of fame worthy career that spread across the dead ball and live ball eras, Cy Williams played for both the Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies, from 1912-1930. As a power-hitting center fielder, he led the National League in home runs four times throughout his tenure in the majors.
After his retirement from baseball, Cy moved to Three Lakes where he put his architectural knowledge to work on the Three Lakes Theatre. He designed the interior and exterior of the building, which opened in 1949.
Cy Williams Park in Three Lakes was also named after the famed slugger and community leader, due to his dedication to the town’s growth and prosperity. He eventually died in the North Woods at the age of 86, in 1974.
An introductory presentation and book signing will be hosted at the Three Lakes Center for the Arts Sunday, July 16, at 3 p.m. Gary will be discussing the book through a self-described “nine inning” discussion featuring video, pictures, baseball music and a question and answer segment at the end of the program.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase as well. Individuals can also purchase the book in paperback and audiobook formats at amazon.com.
