The Northwoods Pride Festival will be held Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lakeside Center on the Nicolet College Campus in Rhinelander.
Festivities will include live music, a screening of the PBS Wisconsin documentary “Wisconsin Pride”, a LGBTQ+ resource fair, the Wisconsin Historical Society LGBTQ+ display, children’s story time, family activities and social meetups.
“Our mission is to build trusting relationships and a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community via entertainment, interactions and educational opportunities,” said Di Wu, Rainbow Hodags co-advisor. “We will celebrate the history, creativity, and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community to promote understanding and acceptance in northern Wisconsin.”
The first Northwoods Pride Festival was held in 2016 by a group of community members and Nicolet College students and staff. With the interruption of a global pandemic, the event was held virtually in 2020 and 2021. The event is now in its seventh year.
Numerous events will fill the day, starting with the LGBTQ+ resource fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and continuing with a children’s story time from 11 a.m. to noon.
A social meetup from 11:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. will take place, followed by a drag show event from 1:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., and closing remarks from 3:45 to 4 p.m.
The new PBS Wisconsin documentary “Wisconsin Pride” will be shown the night before the festival, Friday, July 14, at 6 p.m. in the Nicolet College Theatre. A facilitated discussion will follow.
The film brings hidden LGBTQ+ stories forward, and reconsiders history in that light. An individual from Rhinelander was interviewed for the film.
“We are so thrilled to screen this film for free to all the public due to the wonderful partnership with PBS Wisconsin,” Wu said. “This activity will coincide with our goal to celebrate the history of the LGBTQ+ community and educate the participants about the diversity of human sexuality and gender.”
All proceeds generated during the event will assist with event costs, provide leadership and educational opportunities for LGBTQ+ students, and fund scholarships for LGBTQ+ students attending Nicolet College.
“We couldn’t do this without the generous support from our community, and there are many ways people can participate and get involved, such as sponsorship, getting a booth at the LGBTQ+ resource fair, volunteering, and giving donations,” Wu explained.
