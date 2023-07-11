The Northwoods Pride Festival will be held Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lakeside Center on the Nicolet College Campus in Rhinelander. 

Festivities will include live music, a screening of the PBS Wisconsin documentary “Wisconsin Pride”, a LGBTQ+ resource fair, the Wisconsin Historical Society LGBTQ+ display, children’s story time, family activities and social meetups. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.