new IMG_20220730_200524138 copy.jpg

Famed fishing celebrity and blues musician Joe Bucher will again headline the Northwoods Blues Fest in St. Germain July 29. The event raises funds for Northland Pines youth sports and scholarships. —Contributed Photo

The 24th annual Northwoods Blues Fest, formerly called Joe Bucher’s Blues Fest, will be held Saturday, July 29, from noon to 9 p.m. at the St. Germain Community Park pavilion.

Hosted and originated by hall of fame angler and television fishing celebrity Joe Bucher, this multifaceted event features nonstop rock blues throughout the day.

