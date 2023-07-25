Famed fishing celebrity and blues musician Joe Bucher will again headline the Northwoods Blues Fest in St. Germain July 29. The event raises funds for Northland Pines youth sports and scholarships. —Contributed Photo
The 24th annual Northwoods Blues Fest, formerly called Joe Bucher’s Blues Fest, will be held Saturday, July 29, from noon to 9 p.m. at the St. Germain Community Park pavilion.
Hosted and originated by hall of fame angler and television fishing celebrity Joe Bucher, this multifaceted event features nonstop rock blues throughout the day.
“Bucher recently retired and moved from the area, but vowed to remain a part of this event,” said organizer Tony Duffel. “He continues to retain a corporate sponsorship for the event and will headline the music show with his award-winning band, The TopRaiders.”
Jonny T-Bird & The MPs will kick off the musical entertainment at noon, followed by The Mighty Ms. Erica and The Sound Production at 3 p.m. At 6 p.m. Bucher and The Top Raiders will perform.
In addition to the music event, authentic smoked barbecue ribs, pork butts, and other delicacies will be provided by private chef, Luke Olejniczak.
There also will be a silent auction of unique fishing tackle, sports memorabilia, prints, paintings, carvings and North Woods art.
Tickets are $13 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Trig’s in Eagle River.
All funds raised during this event will benefit the Northland Pines youth sports and scholarship program.
The event is staffed and run by parents, teachers, coaches and volunteers.
Corporate sponsors, as well as local businesses, provide another level of funding to underwrite the cost of music acts, food, signage, beverages, and other incidentals.
