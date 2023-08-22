“It never ceases to amaze me how many of baseball’s wounds are self-inflicted.”
— Baseball franchise owner, promoter
and Baseball Hall of Fame inductee
William Louis “Bill” Veeck, Jr. (1914-1986)
BANG! POW! Oww!
Heading into the end of August, rounding the corner of the September 90-foot run toward a potential home plate National League Central division championship finish, with an extra inning run to the playoffs and a potential long-awaited, 41-year drought-ending return to the World Series, by all measures this should be the best of times for the Milwaukee Brewers, the Badger State’s boys of summer.
As of writing this last week, thanks in no small part to Carlos Santana’s Aug. 13 three-run homer road sweep of the Chicago White Sox, the Brew Crew were sitting atop the National League Central at 65-56, with a 2-1/2 game lead over the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds in what has shaped up to be a tight three-way race for the division crown.
But as Veeck, baseball’s P.T. Barnum showman extraordinaire, sagely observed over his decades as owner of the old Triple-A American Association Milwaukee Brewers and the Major League Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Browns (Baltimore Orioles) and Chicago White Sox, baseball has an uncanny knack for self-inflicted wounds.
And so it has been with the Milwaukee Brewers as team executives, having spent $575,000 lobbying legislators in the first half of the year, made it known in recent headlines that if hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars are not committed to renovations for the circa-2001 AmFam Clam by this fall, the team will be looking at relocation options for when its lease is up in 2030. Nashville, Tenn.; Charlotte, N.C.; Indianapolis, Ind.; New Orleans, La.; and Portland, Ore. are among cities that have been floated by folks in the know as possible relocation options.
To quote baseball great Yogi Berra, “It’s like déja vu all over again.”
Holy shoot yourself in the foot, Batman!
We’ve been down this dystopian road before.
Remember the beloved 1957 World Series champion Milwaukee Braves, who became the not-so-beloved Milwaukee Braves as the owners threatened relocation, eventually moving the team south to Atlanta after the 1965 season? Attendance dropped like a rock with the first mention of the “R” word.
And now into the joy and happiness of the Brewers’ 2023 playoff race comes this unneeded and unwanted distraction. As they say, follow the money.
I was happy in my naive delusion that baseball, and the playoff run, was primarily about the game and the simple joys of being at the ballpark cheering on the home team, sitting in the seats eating a brat with Secret Stadium Sauce and washing it down with a cold, frothy beer.
Veeck — who brought the Borchert Field Brewers three pennants in five years, Cleveland a World Series trophy, and famously put midget Eddie Gaedel, a player with dwarfism, up to bat for the lovable if hapless St. Louis Browns — was a pariah among baseball’s elite, in no small part because, for him, baseball was first and foremost about the game, not the financial ledger.
“I have discovered in 20 years of moving around a ballpark, that the knowledge of the game is usually in inverse proportion to the price of the seats,” noted Veeck, who was famed for eschewing the traditional secluded owner’s box in favor of walking the cheap seats and mingling with the fans, for whom baseball was about the game, not the money.
I would hope we could keep money — and politics —out of the old ball game, especially in the midst of a nip-and-tuck homestretch run for the postseason.
Buying some peanuts and Cracker Jack, yes, but I don’t recall “give me hundred of millions in taxpayer subsidies for ballpark renovations” being in the seventh inning stretch lyrics for “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”
Eric Johnson can be reached at eric@fyinorthwoods.com or P.O. Box 384, Boulder Junction, WI 54512-0384.
