“Change is a great and horrible thing, and people love it or hate it at the same time…”
— American fashion designer Marc Jacobs (1963-)
ACCORDING TO data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Americans move an average of 11.7 times in their lifetime, relocating hither and yon in one of the most geographically mobilized countries in the world.
I can’t quite figure out what a 0.7 move looks like. Maybe that’s the transient college years moving in and out of dorms for four years. Or maybe moving to the rest home in the “golden years.”
For those of you scoring along at home, that 11.7 figure means the average American moves about every seven years.
I’m batting above average when it comes to moving. Excluding college, so far I’ve moved a dozen times in my life, seven of those moves coming after graduating from Marquette, given the his-and-hers job relocations that come part-and-parcel with 37 years of married life — to Illinois, to Wisconsin, to Illinois, to Ohio, to Wisconsin, to Ohio and back to Wisconsin.
Add in local relocations since my wife and I moved to the North Woods 16 years ago, and you can add another three moves to the total, a short-tenure in Manitowish Waters bookended by moves in Boulder Junction.
With all the coming and going, you’d think I’d be used to moving. But I’m not. And I’m evidently not alone.
According to a survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll on behalf of a national moving company, 45% of respondents said moving is the most stressful event in life, beating out divorce, getting married, having children, career changes and everything in between.
Additionally, the survey noted that 64% of respondents considered their most recent big move to be one of the most stressful experiences they’ve ever had, with some 43% swearing off ever moving again. Considering the Census Bureau figures, protests notwithstanding I imagine they’ll be moving another 9.1 times.
Nearly half of survey respondents, 48%, said packing up belongings is the stressful aspect of moving, with figuring out what to keep, pitch or donate coming in a close second at 47%.
And it’s no wonder. According to the Los Angeles Times, there are 300,000 items in the average American home.
Surrounded by moving boxes of various sizes and configurations, multiple Sharpie markers and copious supplies of packing paper, bubble wrap and packing tape, don’t I know it. That’s a lot of packing — and a lot of decisions — after 37 years of marriage and 58 years of life. My love of nostalgic antique tchotchke doesn’t help simplify things, but, as Popeye the Sailor Man would say, “I yam what I yam.”
George Carlin’s 1986 stand-up comedy “Stuff” monologue runs through my mind as I do a fast-tracked Marie Kondo “does it spark joy” packing spree as the move nears.
“…That’s all you need in life, a little place for your stuff. That’s all your house is — a place to keep your stuff. If you didn’t have too much stuff, you wouldn’t need a house … A house is just a pile of stuff with a cover on it … That’s what your house is, a place to keep your stuff while you go out and get more stuff…”
The end result of all this stuff-sorting and moving, of course, is change — and lots of it.
As Jacobs noted, it’s paradoxically a great and horrible love-hate thing, all at the same time.
The stuff of hellos making new friends, and the sad, teary farewells leaving old ones.
The stuff of looking ahead to the discoveries and opportunities awaiting in a new place, and the looming prospect of soon leaving behind the fond and familiar and the years of memories from roots sunk deep down for a season — at 16 years the longest season of my life.
It’s a happy-sad time, and it will be for some time to come. Moving being the life-changing stressor it is, there’s no sugarcoating the reality that stares are me from every moving box.
But in the midst of all the maelstrom of change, I also look to what new possibilities lie ahead, Twain’s optimistic “throw off the bowlines … catch the trade wind in your sails” admonition to explore, dream and discover.
As that great sage philosopher Anonymous once observed, “Happiness doesn’t have just one address.”
