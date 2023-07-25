Moving Boxes.jpg
Buy Now

Stacks of boxes are packed full of life’s collected items and memories awaiting the move to their new home. —Photo By Eric Johnson

“Change is a great and horrible thing, and people love it or hate it at the same time…”

— American fashion designer Marc Jacobs (1963-)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.