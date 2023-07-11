“Never put off till tomorrow what may be done the day after tomorrow just as well.” —Mark Twain (1835-1910)
I LOVE the internet for many reasons, not the least being the ease of at-your-fingertips diversion.
In the old days, you really had to work at finding a diversion. Search for an old school dead-tree edition newspaper, magazine or book to read. Walk across the living room to turn on the TV and manually twist a knob to change the channel. Putter around the garden. Play a musical instrument. Take up a hobby like stamp collecting or painting happy little trees with Bob Ross on PBS. Whittle or perhaps play a harmonica on the front porch. Take a stroll through the neighborhood. Ride a bike. Toss metal spike-tipped Lawn Jarts into the air with friends and run like %!@#.
Today, the nearly limitless diversion of the internet pretty much follows you everywhere. The desktop computer at work. The laptop computer at home. The tablet or mobile device pretty much affixed to you everywhere you go like your shadow, or maybe a new appendage.
For natural-born procrastinators like me who put the pro in procrastination, a significant step above being an amateur crastinator, going down the rabbit hole of wonderland adventures provided by the internet is both a blessing and a slippery slope curse.
But I’m now aiming to be a reformed procrastinator thanks to, ironically, the internet, following a serendipitous recent newsfeed post that promised that “overcoming procrastination doesn’t have to be hard. “Yes, there’s a group of dedicated psychologists determined to help procrastinators like me determine my “unique productivity style,” uncover the unique “trigger point” of my procrastination, provide “personalized strategies to stop putting things off” and let me “enjoy 100% stress-free productivity like thousands of users already do.”
Just take a short online quiz to see how I can “let go of procrastination and embrace my natural creativity.”
The quiz is free, of course, so I explored a bit.
Q: For how long do you think you’ve been procrastinating?
A: Let’s see, I’m 58, so 58 years, plus the week that I was overdue for delivery at the hospital.
Q: How often do you put off things to the last minute?
A: How many waking hours are there in a day to binge-watch eight seasons of hour-long “Castle” reruns on Hulu?
Q: Your good friend urges you to quit your job and help him out with his new, exciting business project. What do you do?
A: I’m in the car, honking the horn.
Q: How frequently do you find yourself getting distracted?
A: Huh?
Q: I come up with reasonable-sounding explanations to explain my lack of productivity.
A: The column’s late because my cat ate my MacBook Pro — and later hacked it up with a hairball.
Q: When I need to do something I don’t want to, I…
A: Ask myself WWJBD (What Would Jimmy Buffett Do)? It’s only half past twelve, but I don’t care, it’s five o’clock somewhere.
Q: Do you have any habits that you’d like to get rid of?
A: Procrastinating, when I get around to it. No wait. I have a round “TUIT” wooden nickel in the valet on my dresser. Dang it! No excuses now.
But the solutions — my personal plan to reduce my procrastination levels by 93%? Too good to be true, of course.
As Lee Glawe taught in seventh grade social studies, in one of the more useful life lesson tidbits in 17 years of formal education, there’s always the niggling little details of the Principle of TANSTAAFL — There Ain’t No Such Thing As A Free Lunch.
And this online life ring tossed out there on the waves of the worldwide web for procrastinators like me bobbing on the dot-com sea of the internet’s inexorable tide of endless rolling, scrolling diversions is no different.
The devil’s in the details, of course, and hiding in the small print between the lines on the bazillionth screen page I find everything comes with a price. In this case, it’s $29.99 a month with the special offer, down from the regular price of $90.99, with a timer ticking down the time left on my limited time discounted opportunity to part with my VISA card number.
Being the grandson of my Nana, she of thrifty German stock whose oft-quoted mantra was “Umsonst nehmen, gegen Bezahlung, warum sich die Mühe machen” (For free, take; for pay, why bother?), naturally I added the special offer to my list of things I need to get done when I get around to it, maintaining my professional crastinator status.
At that price, I’ll do it myself eventually.
Tomorrow. Or maybe the day after tomorrow. Maybe.
As kindred spirit Little Orphan Annie tunefully noted, “Tomorrow, tomorrow, I love ya, tomorrow. You’re always a day away.”
Eric Johnson can be reached at eric@fyinorthwoods.com or P.O. Box 384, Boulder Junction, WI 54512-0384.
