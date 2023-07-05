“The older you get, the more important it is to know people that you knew when.”
— American comedian, actress, writer,
producer, and director Amy Poehler (1971-)
ANTICIPATION. ANTICIPATION. It was making me late. It was keeping me way-ay-ay-ay-aitin’.
But no longer.
After initial queries months ago, and a more recent save-the-date email blast, waiting in my email today was my official online “e-vite” to the William Horlick High School class of 1983 40th anniversary reunion, to be held over Labor Day weekend down in Racine.
It appears somebody invited a lot of old people to my class reunion.
For those of you scoring along at home, within the first few hours of the e-vite arriving in email inboxes, from the guest list there were 35 reservations, 21 not coming (many citing vacations over the Memorial Day weekend), and 384 yet to reply.
It will be interesting to be at the class reunion on Sept. 2. The first and only class reunion I attended was the 10th anniversary reunion back in 1993. Most of my classmates I haven’t seen in 30 years since the last reunion, or 40 years since our June, 1983, commencement ceremony in Horlick’s Jack R. Belden Fieldhouse, although I’m Facebook friends with around a dozen classmates, largely peer Fourth Estate alumni of the school newspaper, The Horlick Herald.
I imagine the reunion organizers will be doing a land office business handing out “Hi, I Can’t Remember Your Name Either” tags at the reunion, which is slated to include a social hour, short presentation by the reunion committee, family-style dinner, and dance band DuoSonic, an evening that promises to run well past our usual bedtime nowadays.
No mention was made in the e-vite of when we’ll be having the wheelchair races and cane fights, the successor to the cafeteria food fights of yore.
After getting the e-vite I let my fingers do the walking through Horlick’s 1983 Polaris yearbook, and the names — and memories — came rushing back and washed over me, something of a pre-reunion reunion in my mind, recalling favorite teachers and good friends, and having my memory jogged by poignant and silly moments, some remembered and others obscure and now forgotten, all preserved for posterity in handwritten notes four decades old.
We didn’t realize that we were making memories back than. All we knew was that we were having fun in the fishbowl whirlwind of classes and extracurriculars, school dances and Rebel sports, and a little mischief along the way.
As country singer Tim McGraw once noted, “We all take different paths in life, but no matter where we go, we take a little of each other everywhere.”
And that’s why, I think, class reunions, at least for some of us, have such a tug on the heartstrings, even these many decades later.
While we’ve all gone off in our unique separate directions and made our own lives with careers and family and a myriad of individual experiences, the shared high school experience helped to lay the foundational groundwork for these 40 years of life that followed.
As screenwriter and producer Jon Hurwitz once observed, the fun of going to a high school reunion is “seeing the people who you were close to all those years ago, and re-exploring the relationships of the past.”
In the end, at least for a fleeting evening, you eventually wind up going back to the people that were there in the beginning, and growing apart doesn’t change the fact that, for a fondly-remembered three-year season at Horlick High School, we grew side-by-side, our formative, foundational roots forever intertwined as Rebel alumni.
As historical fiction author Elisabeth Foley once noted, “The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.”
“…We’re all for you at Horlick High. Whatever come what may. H-O-R-L-I-C-K. It’s Scarlet and Gray.”
Eric Johnson can be reached at eric@fyinorthwoods.com or P.O. Box 384, Boulder Junction, WI 54512-0384.
