“State fairs are the confluence of the garish and the profound.”
— Douglas Wissing
LOOKING TO FULLY EMBRACE Wissing’s aptly-described “confluence of the garish and the profound,” I made my eagerly-awaited annual pilgrimage to the Wisconsin State Fair last week.
The 2023 State Fair, now in the midst of its 11-day Aug. 3-13 run near Milwaukee at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, didn’t disappoint, nearly 200 acres of urban-meets-rural interface serving up the full gamut of the American garish-to-profound spectrum with a uniquely Wisconsin twist — midway carnies, traveling slicer-dicer salesmen and deep fried food-on-a-stick meets cookie-chasing racing pigs, the iconic State Fair cream puffs, and Badger State royalty Alice in Dairyland talking up Wisconsin dairy at the Milking Parlor.
I’ve been an admittedly smitten devotee of the Wisconsin State Fair since I first passed through the gates of State Fair Park in 1976 when I was 11, captivated by the colorful midway, the up-close-and-personal array of farm animals, the brush-with-fame live radio and TV broadcasts, and the heady rush of sliding down the towering 200-foot Giant Slide on a magic carpet burlap sack.
All these years later, the Wisconsin State Fair can still make the 58-year-old me feel young again as I listen to one of the many live bands, catch an aerial view of the fairgrounds from the Skyglider, or eyeball the wonders of a toothy folk art coconut-and-repurposed-PBR-beer-can “beeracuda” to decorate the Man Cave.
Culinarily, times have changed at the Wisconsin State Fair over the years, mirroring the nation’s transformation into a foodie nation.
While it’s still possible to get an old-school corn dog, buttered corn on the cob, and a funnel cake, all washed down with a giant overpriced soda, beer, or lemonade, thanks to the Sporkies and Drinkies fair foods competition, the culinary offerings available at the contemporary Wisconsin State Fair are more adventurous.
Starting my day at the fair with Wurstbar’s Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake, followed by an Old Fashioned Sipper Club “Ferris Mule” chaser, I closed out my decadent day with Slim McGinn’s Irish Dipper Sandwich and Camp Bar’s Porkie Sundae — vanilla custard layered with cheesecake bites, hot fudge, crushed graham crackers, more hot fudge, warm caramel, a graham cracker cookie, cherry and chocolate-dipped candied bacon.
I can see the cash register dollar signs ringing up on my physician’s eyeballs like an old Warner Brothers cartoon. Cha-Ching.
While my menu selections may sound over-the-top, they’re mainstream by comparison to some of the offerings at the State Fair. I passed on the alligator po’ boy, camel chili cheese fries, dill pickle donut, cotton candy lemonade, brown sugar sweet potato iced latte, and the Klaus Schwab World Economic Forum Special — the bug chow mein entree followed at dessert time by bug brownie on-a-stick, the latter piled high with crunchy ants, crickets and worms and topped with a scorpion.
As a traditionalist and longtime State Fair fan, for my hard-earned money nothing, but nothing compares to the simple culinary joys of the Wisconsin Bakers Association’s iconic original Wisconsin State Fair cream puff, a mainstay at State Fair Park since 1924.
Some 400,000 cream puffs are sold annually as a sweet obsession for fairgoers.
Let’s see bug brownie-on-a-stick do that.
Eric Johnson can be reached at eric@fyinorthwoods.com or P.O. Box 384, Boulder Junction, WI 54512-0384.
