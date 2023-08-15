“The first week of August hangs at the very top of summer, the top of the live-long year, like the highest seat of a Ferris wheel when it pauses in its turning. The weeks that come before are only a climb from balmy spring, and those that follow a drop to the chill of autumn, but the first week of August is motionless, and hot. It is curiously silent, too, with blank white dawns and glaring noons, and sunsets smeared with too much color. Often at night there is lightning, but it quivers all alone.”
— Artist and writer
Natalie Babbitt (1932-2016)
IN THE RHYTHM of life, summer went out with a bang last night. Quite literally.
It was the cherry-on-top stuff of a dramatic, crowd-roaring, Hollywood-scripted come-from-behind home season-ending extra innings win, followed by a post-game fireworks show, as the Northwoods League college wood bat baseball season draws to a close.
Oh, August. I hardly knew ya. You just showed up yesterday and now you’re already halfway to the door, making your exit stage right, taking the fleeting days of summer with you.
Yeah, I know what the calendar says. While the autumnal equinox doesn’t arrive until 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 23, meteorological fall doesn’t arrive until Sept. 1, and the culturally traditional Labor Day end of summer doesn’t arrive until Monday, Sept. 4, summer is, admittedly, on the inexorable slippery slope toward fall.
Boulder Junction’s summery Musky Jamboree is now in the books and Eagle River’s SepTimber Ride and the Northwoods fall cranberry and Colorama festivals are nearing on the horizon.
Summer is not yet gone. Fall is not yet come. It’s that odd, uneven time of transition.
As novelist Sarah Dessen once observed, “If June was the beginning of a hopeful summer, and July the juice middle, August was suddenly feeling like the bitter end.”
Despite its lingering hellish “dog days” of heat and humidity, including my Aug. 3 slow roast in the sun at the opening day of the 172nd Wisconsin State Fair, August, bridging the cicadas, fireflies, heat and long days of July, and the shortening days, turning leaves, crisp mornings and back-to-school of September, has its foot on the slapstick comedy banana peel, arms and legs flailing about like a demented windmill.
The unmistakable harbingers of transition are all about.
Farm fields are high with golden-tasseled corn. High-sailing hawks ride the thermals overhead. Fireflies give way to the chirp of crickets in the cooler, lengthening nights and shortening dusks, as the “day” dials back from 15:54:56 to 14:23:15 hours. Soft, plump woodland berries give way to hard, crisp orchard apples. Dew-covered mornings dawn to misty ground fog. Ice-cold lemonade transitions to warm cider as the drink of choice. And Milwaukee’s boys of summer are making a pennant run toward the playoffs and maybe a Fall Classic berth as training camps and pre-season football gets underway in Green Bay as Brewers blue-and-gold meets Packers green-and-gold.
As it was, back-to-school sales have already been in full-swing since unsold Fourth of July swag hit the clearance racks on July 5. And while a September school start beckons for Wisconsin students, it’s back-to-school for some Illinois students this coming Monday.
But beyond the visible signs of change, August also comes with an indescribable, intangible feel. Change is afoot and in the air — and it snuck up on us.
As novelist Lauren Oliver once noted, “Less than a month ago, all of August still stretched before us – long and golden and reassuring, like an endless period of delicious sleep.”
And now I’ve woken up from my delicious mid-summer night’s dream to the soundtrack of Paul Simon’s 1977 soft rock hit, “Slip Slidin’ Away.”
“Slip slidin’ away. Slip slidin’ away. You know the nearer your destination, the more you’re slip slidin’ away.”
And the sweetness that is August, summer’s last stand, is slip slidin’ away.
I don’t know about you, but I’ll be breathing in the lingering, if fleeting, sweetness of August while I still can.
