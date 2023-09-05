“In Einstein’s equation, time is a river. It speeds up, meanders, and slows down. The new wrinkle is that it can have whirlpools and fork into two rivers. So, if the river of time can be bent into a pretzel, create whirlpools and fork into two rivers, then time travel cannot be ruled out.”
— American physicist Michio Kaku (1947-)
HOLY TIME in a bottle, Batman!
Whether it’s Marty McFly bending the space-time continuum between 1985, 1955, 2015 and 1885 in a souped-up DeLorean DMC-12 in the “Back to the Future” trilogy, Captain Kirk and the Enterprise crew traveling back to 1986 from 2286 to save Earth, or the BBC’s quirky time lord, “The Doctor,” zipping through space and time in his physics-bending, black hole-powered TARDIS, cleverly disguised as a British police call box, we’ve had a pop culture fascination with the concept of time travel since English writer H.G. Wells penned his classic Victorian era novella “The Time Machine” in 1895.
And as a fan of history and all things nostalgic, I’ve long been fascinated by the concept of time travel myself.
You may be surprised to learn that I’ve been a lifelong time traveler.
While I don’t have a TARDIS, a Mr. Fusion-powered DeLorean, or a starship to warp space-time, I have nevertheless idled away many a happy hour time traveling to the simpler times of more than a century ago.
One of the great joys of growing up in “Beer City” Milwaukee was touring the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) with family or school groups. Last week, I made yet another of perhaps dozens of travels back in time, visiting the museum’s popular Streets of Old Milwaukee exhibit.
Making its debut in January 1965, shortly before I made my own debut into the world the following month, the Streets of Old Milwaukee and I sort of grew up together over the years. Just as I changed and grew, so did the Streets of Old Milwaukee, adding new storefronts here and there, including a life-sized streetcar-themed entrance in 2015.
One of the trailblazing first walk-through dioramas in the world at its unveiling 58 years ago, the Streets of Old Milwaukee is breathtaking to behold and remains enduringly so today as MPM’s most popular exhibit.
It’s a transformative time-traveling experience to behold the ancestral turn of the 20th century Milwaukee that greeted my immigrant great-grandparents — the Johnsons, Aschauers, Langbeckers and Samps — upon their arrival from the Old World, a Milwaukee that in many respects was also still familiar to my grandparents in their own youth in the early decades of the century.
Even though decades removed by my own youth, there were still tangible connections in the familiar names I saw as I strolled down the diorama’s darkened, gaslit streets, peering into the windows of the three-quarter-scale businesses represented and waving to Granny as she rhythmically rocked on her front porch, watching the steady stream of modern-day passersby.
Today, 58 years older myself, the Streets of Old Milwaukee remain an enduring connection to the increasingly historic Milwaukee of my own youth as I walk its cobblestoned “streets” — grocers Roundy’s and Sendik’s, sausage-maker Usinger’s, the Pfister Hotel, stained glass artisan Conrad Schmitt Studios, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, manufacturer Rexnord, Mader’s Restaurant and the Milwaukee Gaslight Co., today’s We Energies, among them.
With the passage of time, some once-familiar names have since passed into history — Klode Furniture where Great-Grandpa Langbecker worked; pioneer Milwaukee department store T.A. Chapman Co.; the Otto Laabs Pharmacy on West Vliet; and circa 1849 Joseph Schlitz Brewing Co., famed for “The Beer That Made Milwaukee Famous.”
My most recent visit, made in conjunction with my 40th high school reunion, was a welcome flashback to my past, albeit a bittersweet one, as the days of the Streets of Old Milwaukee, at least in its classic current form, appear to be numbered.
Although Streets of Old Milwaukee remains MPM’s most-visited permanent exhibit at 58 years young, MPM announced earlier this year that it plans to transfer only “elements” of the historic, immersive diorama when it relocates to a new site in 2026, calling “Streets” too expensive and difficult to physically deconstruct and rebuild in the new building.
While uproar local grassroots efforts are underfoot to save the classic Streets of Old Milwaukee, it appears time is running out for the beloved diorama as the old museum heads for a likely date with destiny with the wrecking ball with MPM’s move.
The cautionary lyrics of Counting Crows’ 2002 hit “Big Yellow Taxi” came to mind as I walked the Streets of Old Milwaukee for what may well be the final time.
“Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone? They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”
Eric Johnson can be reached at eric@fyinorthwoods.com or P.O. Box 384, Boulder Junction, WI 54512-0384.
