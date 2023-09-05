NTYABUsinger's.jpg
Usinger’s Sausage (1880-) is depicted in the Milwaukee Public Museum’s immersive walk-through Streets of Old Milwaukee diorama, which depicts Milwaukee around the turn of the 20th century. The museum plans to only bring “elements” of time-traveling Streets (1965-) when it moves to a new facility in 2026, bringing a likely end to one of the trailblazing first walk-through dioramas in the world.

“In Einstein’s equation, time is a river. It speeds up, meanders, and slows down. The new wrinkle is that it can have whirlpools and fork into two rivers. So, if the river of time can be bent into a pretzel, create whirlpools and fork into two rivers, then time travel cannot be ruled out.”

 — American physicist Michio Kaku (1947-)

