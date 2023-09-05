Car show added to Scarecrow Fest schedule Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 2023 Phelps Scarecrow Fest will this year be accompanied by a new “spooktacular” event featuring vintage and classic cars, motorcycles, tractors and antique boats.This year’s festival and car show event will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, at Wavering Park, and is sponsored by the Phelps Woman’s Club.There is no entry fee and no advance registration required. The first 100 registered participants will receive a commemorative dash plaque. All registrations occur the day of the show, between 8 and 11 a.m. Voting will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with trophies presented to winners at 3 p.m. Trophies will be awarded for the people’s choice-best of show, best paint job, best interior, most unique, and best spooktacular entry (spooktacular decor is optional). For more information, contact Dick Ryan at 715-545-3542 or 715-891-5296. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Filming of horror-comedy film takes place around Eagle River Eagle River man accused of stealing $71,500 from ERRA Phelps man dies in one-car rollover Eagle River VFW retires charter, transitions to vet resource center Tri-county area property values jump by double digits for 2nd straight year
