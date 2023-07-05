In order to help mobilize efforts related to youth mental health, Marshfield Clinic Health System has awarded $35,000, divided among 10 school districts, to aid in cost facilitation of the text-based platform, School Pulse.
The Phelps School District was one of the 10 recipients which received $3,500 each. Phelps’ application for this funding opportunity indicated a need for a confidential student resource, based on the lack of current availability and the rural location of the district, according to Phelps School District Dean of Students Jason Pertile.
School Pulse offers students the opportunity to speak up about their feelings in a way that is easy and familiar to them. The technology empowers students and schools to be more proactive in promoting mental wellness, and improving the suicide prevention mission of every school.
Other recipients include the school districts of Siren, Pepin area, Hurley, Auburndale, Abbotsford, Mellen, Washburn, Bowler, and Gilmanton. These school districts, along with Phelps, work directly with School Pulse to establish and implement a contract.
The School Pulse resource is available to students year-round and the app also gives school leaders reliable, actionable data that is used to see patterns, evaluate current efforts, and inform future interventions.
“Marshfield Clinic Health System recognizes the need to invest in mental health resources as suicide, depression, and anxiety rates continue to increase,” said Community Health Manager for Marshfield Clinic Health System’s Center for Community Health Advancement Meagan Barnett. “SchoolPulse provides a digital, student-friendly environment to address and support mental health and well-being.”
