In order to help mobilize efforts related to youth mental health, Marshfield Clinic Health System has awarded $35,000, divided among 10 school districts, to aid in cost facilitation of the text-based platform, School Pulse.

The Phelps School District was one of the 10 recipients which received $3,500 each. Phelps’ application for this funding opportunity indicated a need for a confidential student resource, based on the lack of current availability and the rural location of the district, according to Phelps School District Dean of Students Jason Pertile.

