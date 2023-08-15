Planning is underway for the 14th annual Phelps Scarecrow Fest scheduled to take place Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Phelps.
Many events including snag-a-bag boutique, craft vendors, pumpkin chuckin’, quilt/fine arts show, children’s activities, basket raffles, and 50-50 raffles are planned throughout the day. Food, beer, free chili, and a homemade wine tasting are traditional parts of the fest.
Music will be performed by Santy & Son, as well as DJ Marc Ralston. Also this year there will be a trout fishing pond for children.
A new feature is a Spooktacular Car Show at Wavering Park. Registration for vintage or classic cars, motorcycles, tractors, or antique boats will be open until 11 a.m.
The first 100 vehicles will receive a commemorative dash plaque and trophies will be awarded by People’s Choice for Best of Show, Best Paint Job, Best Interior, Most Unique, and Spooktacular Decor. No entry fee or pre-registration is required.
A free shuttle is provided between the downtown fest and the car show.
Residents also are invited to create a scarecrow and possibly win a $100 cash prize, voted by the crowd. Finished scarecrows must be at the fest no later than 11 a.m. on Sept. 16.
A full schedule is planned, including the homemade wine tasting from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; children’s activities sponsored by Eleanor Ellis Public Library throughout the day beginning at 10 a.m.; and prizes and winners announced at 4 p.m.
There will be raffle basket drawings at the women’s club tent at 1 and 4 p.m. and 50-50 drawings hourly starting at 11 a.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Admission and parking are free for the fest, with parking available at St. John’s Lutheran Church, the library parking lot, Trailhead parking lot on Highway E, and Wavering Park. Handicap accessible parking is located behind the historical museum on Highway E.
Golf carts, at no charge, are available for rides to and from the handicap parking site.
For more information, visit phelpsscarecrowfest.org, or call 715-545-3002. All proceeds go to support the library, Project Santa, the Headwaters Food Pantry, Phelps community projects and events, Kindness Krew, and local scholarships.
