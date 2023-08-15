Planning is underway for the 14th annual Phelps Scarecrow Fest scheduled to take place Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Phelps. 

Many events including snag-a-bag boutique, craft vendors, pumpkin chuckin’, quilt/fine arts show, children’s activities, basket raffles, and 50-50 raffles are planned throughout the day. Food, beer, free chili, and a homemade wine tasting are traditional parts of the fest.

