Project North, a collaborative music, art, and sustainability festival, returns to downtown Rhinelander September 15-16.
Now in its third year, the event continues to grow and offers a diverse music lineup, interactive art workshops, sustainable and eco-friendly practices, family-friendly events, food trucks and more.
Environmentally-conscious education is a key component of the gathering, and applications for 2023 Eco Village exhibitors and presenters are now being accepted. The Eco Village provides individuals, organizations, and businesses the opportunity to share their sustainability practices with festival attendees through demonstrations, presentations, and informational booths.
Exhibitors will be provided a 10 by 10-foot space in the Eco Village and are responsible for bringing their own table, tent, and chairs. The cost is $125 for businesses and $65 for nonprofits, which includes two admission tickets.
Organizers stated that booths must be staffed during exhibit hours, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Presenter sessions will be 30 minutes in length, with speakers receiving a free weekend admission ticket. Sessions are available Friday evening and all day Saturday.
In addition to the Eco Village, Project North’s commitment to sustainability includes minimizing event waste. In 2023, the festival is partnering with Recycling Connections to certify the event as “near zero waste.”
Sustainable practices include composting, the use of biodegradable food containers and utensils, a ban on single-use plastics, and a water refill station.
This fall’s event will be hosted by presenting partners ArtStart Rhinelander and WXPR Public Radio. Supporting partners include the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, Nicolet College, and the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce.
Project North is made possible by funding through a Joint Effort Marketing grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism; the Wisconsin Arts Board, with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts; and the Rhinelander Tourism Marketing Committee.
