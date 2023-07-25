Project North, a collaborative music, art, and sustainability festival, returns to downtown Rhinelander September 15-16.

Now in its third year, the event continues to grow and offers a diverse music lineup, interactive art workshops, sustainable and eco-friendly practices, family-friendly events, food trucks and more.

