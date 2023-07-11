Registration is now open for the Three Lakes car, boat, and motorcycle show held annually at the Northwoods Petroleum Museum.
The show will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, beginning at 10 a.m. at the museum located on Highway 45 between Eagle River and Three Lakes.
Show entrants are invited to take advantage of early registration at a reduced rate of $15 for the first entry, plus $8 for each additional entry. Early registration includes a ready-made packet with a window identification, ballot, and dash plaque.
The packets also will include a $20 certificate good for a purchase of three bottles of wine produced by the Three Lakes Winery, a coupon for 25% off purchases of $50 or more at Three Lakes Mercantile, and food, soda/water, and popcorn coupons for use in the concession tent during the event. Early registration closes one week prior to the show.
Day-of registration will be available from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at a cost of $20 for the first entry, plus $8 for each additional entry.
Packets will include all the items listed in the early registration with the exception of food coupons and dash plaques, which will only be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Coffee and donuts will be available during registration for a nominal cost, alongside popcorn throughout the show.
Entrant divisions include 34 divisions individuals can enter their vehicles in, including car divisions divided up by year; Convertibles through 1970 and 1971-present; Corvettes through 1967 and 1968-present; Camaros through 1981 and 1982-present; Mustangs through 1989 and 1990- present; and Model A Fords between 1928 and 1929, and 1930 to 1931.
Other divisions will be offered for trucks, street rods, street modified, Mopar®, foreign cars, boats, and motorcycles. Trophies will be awarded in each category.
The show will be run by members of the Eagle River Masonic Lodge and the Eagle River Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.
The event was previously run by Ed Jacobsen, owner of the Northwoods Petroleum Museum, who stepped away five years ago. Jacobsen continues to donate the use of his museum as grounds for the show.
The Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star Chapter managed food and concessions for the car show several years, so it was just a natural step for them to take over upon Jacobsen’s retirement announcement.
This will be the third full show the two organizations have put on cooperatively, and the groups plan to keep things relatively similar to previous years.
A 50-50 raffle will be available at the show, with all proceeds going to support Trees for Tomorrow which serves the North Woods area. This program is funded partly by donations and community support to provide year-round public education programs for all ages.
Proceeds from the show are divided between the Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star Chapter to help cover operating expenses and community outreach efforts.
The two groups also raise funds to provide a joint scholarship to select students from six high schools in the area: Northland Pines, Three Lakes, Phelps, Lakeland Union, Rhinelander, and Crandon.
In the past, donations have been made to organizations such as the Eagle River Fire Department, the Eagle River Historical Society, and the Northern Access Special Olympics Agency.
Food and concessions will be available at 10 a.m. and the 50-50 raffle drawing will take place at 2 p.m., immediately followed by the special awards and trophy presentations.
For more information on this event, to register, or for volunteering opportunities, contact Ken Krivichi at kkrivichi@gmail.com
