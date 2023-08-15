Trees For Tomorrow (TFT) Environmental Education Center in Eagle River is currently accepting registration for its fall KinderWild Camp program.
The program will be held every Friday from Sept. 15 to Nov. 17, with the exception of Friday, Nov. 3.
KinderWild Camp sessions are designed for children ages three to five and will run from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with morning and afternoon sessions centered on a different topic pertaining to the outdoors. Attendees can choose half-day or full day sessions of nature-based activities.
“Some of the previous activities last spring focused on pollinators, flowers, and camping,” said KinderWild Camp co-educator Jane Feely. “I’m excited for the upcoming fall series where students explore how the world around us changes during autumn.”
KinderWild Camp includes learning activities centered on the week’s nature topics, with activities where preschoolers walk a nature trail looking for animal signs, or test out miniature sleds they’ve built with their own hands.
There will also be time allotted for story circles, crafts, and exploration of TFT’s outdoor Nature PlayScape.
“We want to offer children the opportunity to learn and ask questions,” said KinderWild Camp co-educator Jenny Sadak, “It’s also important to give them the chance to explore on their own. Our Nature PlayScape’s an excellent area for them to play games with each other and develop interpersonal skills.”
Lunch and snack breaks are worked into the KinderWild schedule. Parents or guardians are responsible for providing their children’s food.
Participants are encouraged to bring weather-appropriate gear and extra clothes. For youngsters attending the full day session, rest time occurs after lunch and attendees may want to bring a pillow or stuffed animal.
Cost per child per session is $20 for half-day and $40 for full-day programming. Scholarships may be available for families in need.
Registration for each KinderWild Camp session is required 48 hours in advance. Cancellations occurring less than a week before the scheduled program date will not receive refunds.
For registration or for more information, visit treesfortomorrow.com.
