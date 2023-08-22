alzheimers walk 2.jpeg

People and pets are welcome to sign up for the upcoming walk to end Alzheimer's Disease. The event will take place in Rhinelander on Sept. 16. —Contributed Photo

The Alzheimer’s Association will provide an opportunity for North Woods residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in a Walk to End Alzheimer’s® scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Hodag Dome in Rhinelander.

The event will open at 8:30 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 9:40 a.m. immediately followed by the walk at 10 a.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.