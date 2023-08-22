The Alzheimer’s Association will provide an opportunity for North Woods residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in a Walk to End Alzheimer’s® scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Hodag Dome in Rhinelander.
The event will open at 8:30 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 9:40 a.m. immediately followed by the walk at 10 a.m.
“We’re very excited to be kicking off the event at the Hodag Dome, which is the largest air-supported high school dome in the nation,” said walk chairman Jim Brust of Brust Consulting Inc.
“We’re so excited to be joining together this year as a walk community. The need is stronger than ever to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia,” Brust added. “With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families on this difficult journey, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
Duff Damos, radio personality with NRG Media, will serve as master of ceremonies to welcome individuals, families and members of the community.
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reason to end the disease.
Craig Coshun, sportscaster covering the Brewers and the Bucks, will be the Honorary Chair for the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s supporting all Wisconsin Walks. Coshun lost his mother to Alzheimer’s and is active in the Sportscasters Against Alzheimer’s initiative.
According to the association, more than six million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
