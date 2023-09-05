featured Rhinelander Fright Factory seeking actors for October Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rhinelander Masonic Hall and the Nicolet Players will host a Rhinelander Fright Factory experience this fall during the month of October.This event will be one of the largest haunted attractions in the North Woods in the last several years, and the organizers are currently seeking actors to be a part of it.The three floors of Fright Factory will be open Fridays and Saturdays in October from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, located at 23 East Davenport Street in downtown Rhinelander. The legendary Rhinelander Fright Factory was a well-known Halloween event in the area, and the organizations are excited to bring the experience back to the area.The Masons and the Nicolet Players have teamed up to present 24 rooms of haunted thrills and are in need of volunteer actors to bring the frightfully fun experience to life.Actors must be a minimum of 16 years old and willing to firmly commit to all eight performances.Two meeting dates are available for participants to sign up or learn more and will be held Thursday, Sept.14 and Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Rhinelander Masonic Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend and participate in this year’s haunted experience.For more information, visit Hall’s Facebook page at facebook.com/RhinelanderLodge242. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Halloween Rhinelander, Wisconsin Rhinelander October The Rhinelander Masonic Hall Fright Factory Rhinelander Fright Factory Rhinelander Masonic Hall × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Filming of horror-comedy film takes place around Eagle River Eagle River man accused of stealing $71,500 from ERRA Phelps man dies in one-car rollover Eagle River VFW retires charter, transitions to vet resource center Tri-county area property values jump by double digits for 2nd straight year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.