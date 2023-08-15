Bo-Boen Snowmobile Club to host annual golf outing Aug 15, 2023 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Bo-Boen Snowmobile Club will host its 10th annual golf outing Sunday, Aug. 27, at the St. Germain Golf Club. There will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m.Registration for the four-person scramble can be made online at tinyurl.com/boboen or in person at 8 a.m. the day of the event.The $95 registration fee includes 18 holes, a cart, lunch and more.Last year, nearly 100 golfers attended the event and more than 90 local individuals and businesses sponsored hole prizes. The golf outing is a key fundraiser for the snowmobile club.Proceeds go directly to grooming operations and maintenance for the 100 miles of nationally recognized trails maintained by the club and its volunteers.For more information, call Janelle Ewen at 715-254-5050 or visit boboen.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Roselynn Marie Richter Raymond “Ray” Rubin Paul Gerhart Sr. Preliminary hearing delayed for Woodruff man in drug case Peggy Williams
