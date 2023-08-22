The St. Germain Women’s Service Club recently announced that it will host its 43rd Jewels of the North Woods fashion show Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Lake of the Torches Resort Casino.

This event is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year and features a luncheon, raffles, raffle baskets, and the fashion show.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.