The St. Germain Women's Service Club recently announced that it will host its 43rd Jewels of the North Woods fashion show Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Lake of the Torches Resort Casino.This event is the club's biggest fundraiser of the year and features a luncheon, raffles, raffle baskets, and the fashion show.For the show, club members join up with local clothing stores to model casual and party outfits. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the luncheon will be served at noon. Limited-seating tickets are only available in advance and can be obtained from any club member for a $30 donation.The club will meet for the September membership meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, with social hour starting at 11 a.m. A luncheon by the committee will be served, with a speaker and meeting to follow.The club welcomes anyone who would like to attend as a guest and learn more about the club.For more information contact Jacki Goebel at 715-891-8028.
