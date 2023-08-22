STG Events Coordinator.jpeg
Buy Now

Jennie Saltzgiver recently joined the St. Germain Chamber of Commerce as the events and membership coordinator. —Photo By Jacki Goebel

St. Germain residents and visitors will see a new face at the St. Germain Chamber of Commerce office. Jennie Saltzgiver has recently taken over the position of events and membership coordinator.

She started her employment in July.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.