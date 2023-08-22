St. Germain residents and visitors will see a new face at the St. Germain Chamber of Commerce office. Jennie Saltzgiver has recently taken over the position of events and membership coordinator.
She started her employment in July.
“I am looking forward to this position; I want to know the concerns and ideas from all members. I want to have an open-door policy,” said Saltzgiver.
She stated her goals are to create more support for members including advertising, communication, social media awareness, and new opportunities and partnerships for nonprofits.
Saltzgiver hails from the Rockford, Ill., area. Her grandparents purchased vacation property on South Twin Lake in Phelps in 1970.
She added that she is familiar with the North Woods as she vacationed here regularly, and her parents also moved to South Twin after retiring.
She taught elementary music classes for 21 years in the Rockford area. Three years ago she changed careers and worked for a signage company as a liaison with general contractors, providing and installing signs.
She and her husband, Paul, decided the timing was right to move to the North Woods in June, finding a home in Land O’ Lakes. Paul is the deli manager at Camp’s Fresh Market in St. Germain. He plays trumpet and has joined a local group of musicians.
The Saltzgivers have three children; Anna who lives in Crystal Lake, Ill., and Samuel and Phoebe who also moved to Land O’ Lakes. Samuel is considering technical college and Phoebe will attend Northland Pines High School. They have three dogs.
Saltzgiver would also like to provide services to help parents understand Individual Education Plans (IEP). IEP provides special education and related services to a student who is identified as having a disability that negatively impacts their ability to receive academic instruction.
She said as a parent of a child who needs these services, she found the information overwhelming and she would like to help other parents sort through the paperwork.
“It’s mind-boggling. You need to be active in the plan for your child to get the aid they need,” she said.
Saltzgiver loves to read and is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She plays piano and violin and loves to be involved in providing music at church.
The next chamber event is Colorama. For 65 years St. Germain has boasted they are the “Birthplace of Colorama,” highlighting the splendor of the fall colors with a craft show, farmers market, horse-drawn wagon rides, “Mum’s the Word” sale of mum plants, food and entertainment.
Saltzgiver claims she is excited and energized to be a part of the St. Germain community and the chamber.
“My main goal is to make it better than when I got here,” she added.
For the latest happenings in St. Germain, visit st-germain.com or call the chamber at 715-477-2205
