During the town board meeting on July 27, Bo-Boen Snowmobile Club president Roger Klein, and club member Peggy Ausloos, presented the designation the town received from the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs (AWSC), naming St. Germain a snowmobile-friendly town.
The town first received the designation in 2019. Every four years a new application must be submitted to the AWSC and proof of the required criteria. The 23-page application was put together and submitted by Ausloos. The new designation is for 2023-’27.
Factors necessary for a town to be designated as snowmobile friendly include: Information about snowmobile trailer parking and access to public spaces; snowmobile safety classes and safety programs; restroom availability; supporting input from the town board and chamber of commerce; the town ordinance regarding local snowmobiling regulations; and information regarding snowmobile lodging accommodations.
Also required is information regarding local restaurants; snowmobile trail maps availability; snowmobile trails regarded as “incredible;” very visible signage on the trails; the snowmobile club volunteerism in community events; cooperation with county and state law enforcement agencies; and a welcoming attitude to tourists and visitors.
Some of the events the club and community sponsors to endorse the trails and fundraise for trail maintenance are the Radar Run, presence at the Independence Day celebration, Classic Sleds Round-up, a golf outing, and Groomer Show Torch Run.
The 10th annual Bo-Boen Golf Outing is scheduled Aug. 27 at the St. Germain Golf Club. For more information, contact Janelle Ewen at 715- 542-4625.
The Bo-Boen Snowmobile Club was founded in 1969 to maintain and promote trails in the St. Germain area. With more than 100 miles of trails, this area has been said to have the best trails in the state.
Some fun facts about the trails and the Bo-Boens include many volunteers and a crew of 16 dedicated and experienced groomer operators who logged 310 hours doing trail and equipment work, and another 1,310 hours grooming trails.
The club operates three groomers with drags; the Arrowhead drags are made locally by Hamblen Equipment Inc., formerly Charles Vogel Enterprises.
The club has an $850,000 investment in grooming equipment. The equipment is housed in a locally built and maintained groomer barn. Over 6,500 miles of trails were groomed this past winter season, covering five routes on 65 nights.
More than 40 landowners allow easements to maintain winter trails across their properties.
There are more than 1,000 trail and route signs used to mark the trails. These signs provide directions, warnings, and information to riders. All signage is maintained by the club.
Annually, Bo-Boen’s Department of Natural Resources-certified snowmobile safety instructors host the largest in-person safety class in the state. The class averages 50 to 75 youths, often with parents participating and/or spending time in the area.
The Bo-Boens print more than 5,000 annual trail maps which include advertising and location details for 98 map sponsors. Maps are distributed to establishments throughout the area and to the St. Germain Chamber.
The membership is more than 1,200 members, making the club the largest in the state. The Bo-Boens expanded their reach with social media, from 2,000 followers to more than 11,000.
The application for the AWSC’s Snowmobile Friendly town will have to be resubmitted in 2027, with the requirements becoming more vigorous. Signage announcing the designation will be prominently displayed at businesses.
Other business
After the snowmobile club’s town presentation was concluded, several other items of business were addressed by the board.
The Vandervort Pavilion project was put on hold after receiving the report from MSA Professional Services about the structure. Soil samples showed the structure of a new pavilion could not be supported.
The reports will be forwarded to the Lost Lake Community Club to ask if there is some financial assistance the club could offer, or if some other plan could be devised to replace the structure.
Discussion on upgrading Sixteen Road to allow the town to maintain and plow the road hit a standstill when it could not be determined if the road is a town road or private property. The letter from Vilas Title will be forwarded to the town attorney for further review of the survey, easements, and information.
The fire department well project is moving along, but the bidding process has not started. The board received paperwork from the grant committee and approved signing and returned the Letter of Intent to Meet Conditions and Request for Obligation of Funds.
The board had decided to continue with the grant process, although the bidding process is not allowed until the grant has been approved. The grant will award the town $30,000 toward the new well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.