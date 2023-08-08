stg 4 BoBoen Award-08.09.23-STG BoBoen Award.jpg

Bo-Boen Snowmobile club member Peggy Ausloos presents town chairman Tom Christensen with the Snowmobile Friendly Town designation. —Photo By Jacki Goebel

During the town board meeting on July 27, Bo-Boen Snowmobile Club president Roger Klein, and club member Peggy Ausloos, presented the designation the town received from the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs (AWSC), naming St. Germain a snowmobile-friendly town.

The town first received the designation in 2019. Every four years a new application must be submitted to the AWSC and proof of the required criteria. The 23-page application was put together and submitted by Ausloos. The new designation is for 2023-’27.

