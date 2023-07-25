CUCC Thrift Donation.jpg
Buy Now

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM SUPPORT — The St. Germain CUCC Thrift Store awarded the Northwoods Children's Museum (NWCM) a $500 donation. Attending the presentation was, from left, Margie Rychlock, museum experience manager, and thrift store volunteers Nancy Cameron, Betty Schufelt and Judy Connely. NWCM is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit northwoodschildrensmuseum.com for more information on the museum. —Photo By Jacki Goebel

The United Church of Christ Thrift Store in St. Germain recently awarded the collected monthly counter donations to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight as well as the Northwoods Childrens’ Museum. 

Never Forgotten Honor Flight offers several missions a year to take eligible veterans to Washington, D.C. for the day, and escort them to the different memorials to honor their service to their country.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.