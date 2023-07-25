CHILDREN’S MUSEUM SUPPORT — The St. Germain CUCC Thrift Store awarded the Northwoods Children's Museum (NWCM) a $500 donation. Attending the presentation was, from left, Margie Rychlock, museum experience manager, and thrift store volunteers Nancy Cameron, Betty Schufelt and Judy Connely. NWCM is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit northwoodschildrensmuseum.com for more information on the museum. —Photo By Jacki Goebel
The United Church of Christ Thrift Store in St. Germain recently awarded the collected monthly counter donations to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight as well as the Northwoods Childrens’ Museum.
Never Forgotten Honor Flight offers several missions a year to take eligible veterans to Washington, D.C. for the day, and escort them to the different memorials to honor their service to their country.
The day-long event has the veterans’ best interests in mind to ensure they have a memorable trip, and one that conveys appreciation and admiration. On each flight, they travel with trained volunteers who act as guardian escorts, a volunteer medical team, and professional photographers.
Volunteers and organizations on the Washington D.C. side ensure the veterans get the “red carpet” treatment upon arrival.
The public is invited to give veterans a welcome home on the return flight, showing support at the airport, giving the participants thanks they may have not received.
For information on honor flights, eligibility, or becoming a chaperone, visit neverforgottenhonorflight.org. Mission 45 will take place in September.
The museum is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit northwoodschildrensmuseum.com for more information.
The thrift store chooses a local program each month to sponsor with customer donations received from a jar they place on the counter. Store hours are Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
