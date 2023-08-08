The Sayner-St. Germain Fish and Wildlife Club will host the upcoming presentation, “The Incredible Lives of River Otters” Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m. at the St. Germain Community Center located at 545 Highway 155 South.
The presentation is part of the Sayner-St. Germain Fish and Wildlife Club’s ongoing educational presentation series for 2023.
Licia Johnson, a professional environmental educator for almost 20 years, has spent the last 17 years educating the public through her programs as the Education Director and Naturalist at the North Lakeland Discovery Center in Manitowish Waters.
Johnson is passionate about wildlife in the Northwoods, and she coordinates outreach programs, as well as the acoustic bat monitoring program. She won the Non-Formal Educator of the Year Award in 2018 from the Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education.
Johnson will explore the nuances of the river otter during the presentation. She will explore several aspects of the animal, including the fact that otters are one of the only animals on earth that actually play.
Otters are a common and iconic mammal in the North Woods area.
This is the sixth program for the wildlife club’s 2023 season, which will also include upcoming presentations the third Wednesday of each month on the following: wildlife rehab with Mark Naniot, Director of Rehab at Wild Instincts in September, and a presentation by the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation with Connie Polzin and Frank Klamik in October.
For more information, contact Kelly McGill 715-542-1614.
