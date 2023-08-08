soc 2 Perry Manito Art Scholarship-08.09.23-Manito Art Scholarship Perry.jpg

Emma Perry of Sayner received a scholarship to further her education at UW Milwaukee where she will be studying film. —Contributed Photos

The Manito Art League recently announced its selections for their annual scholarship awards.

This year’s scholarship winners displayed their works including painting, architecture, filmmaking and performing arts at the league’s 58th annual art show in Manitowish Waters.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.