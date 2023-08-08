The Manito Art League recently announced its selections for their annual scholarship awards.
This year’s scholarship winners displayed their works including painting, architecture, filmmaking and performing arts at the league’s 58th annual art show in Manitowish Waters.
Area recipients included Evelyn Strong of Eagle River who was awarded the Florence Daniels Memorial Scholarship. Strong is a senior at the School of Options and Applied Research and will be attending UW-Stout, where she will be studying animation and digital media.
Emma Perry of Sayner was awarded a Manito Art League Scholarship. She is a senior at the School of Options and Applied Research and will be attending UW-Milwaukee studying film making.
Other scholarships were awarded to Brynnen Stefan of Tomahawk who will be studying music and neuroscience; Elizabeth Grace Acklam of Arbor Vitae, majoring in elementary art education; Lauren Gardner from Boulder Junction who will major in biology, with a minor in art; Katalina LaDean of Rhinelander who is earning an Associate of Arts in art and design; Bailey BeBeau of Glidden will study creative writing; and Natalie Shrock of Rhinelander will study dance and visual arts.
The Manito Art League is an organization dedicated to the promotion, development, and appreciation of the arts.
The league’s scholarship program has provided over $275,000 throughout previous years to promote art education.
The group is made up of over 80 North Woods artists and is always seeking new members.
