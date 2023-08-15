Headwaters Council for the Performing Arts (HCPA) is now selling season tickets for its 2023-’24 performance season.
The concert series, which begins Oct. 1 and runs through May 11, will range from “Ireland’s greatest showman” to a pop rock orchestra to a Garth Brooks tribute to a special narrative on veterans and their wartime experiences.
“This year we are going to open seating, which means we will not be reserving seats,” noted ticket sales director Rick Roder. “However, season ticket holders will have first opportunity to select seats before we admit individuals who purchase a ticket for just the current show. Tickets will be color-coded.”
The price for a season ticket is $120 for adults, $50 for students, and $290 for a family pass that includes two adults and two students.
The schedule includes performances by Branden and James on Sunday, Oct. 1; The Best of Ireland featuring David Shannon Saturday, Oct. 21; The Suits Saturday, Nov. 11; Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024; Kiss Me Once: Stories from the Homefront with Kathy Kaefer Sunday, March 24, 2024; and AJ Bistro Presents Key of G Live: A Garth Brooks Tribute Saturday, May 11, 2024.
All Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday shows have a special 4 p.m. start time.
Patrons can purchase season tickets in three ways; by visiting hcpapresents.com and paying by credit card; picking up an order form at Eagle River Roasters and either leaving it with payment there, or mailing it per the instructions on the form; or printing the attached order form and mailing it with payment per instructions on the form.
“Our season offers top-notch entertainment at an affordable price,” Roder added. “A season ticket provides a 33% savings over six individual show tickets at $30 each. In addition, you will be helping to support and promote the performing arts in Eagle River.”
For more information, call Rick Roder at 920-676-3621.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.