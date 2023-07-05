Trees For Tomorrow (TFT) Environmental Education Center in Eagle River is currently holding its annual sale of tree seedlings.
Taking place since 1945, funds raised from tree seedling sales help TFT keep programming fees reasonable, which forwards the organization’s mission of promoting sustainable use of our natural resources through educational experiences.
This year, there are several species of tree seedlings available for order.
Selection of seedlings includes eastern white pine, hybrid white spruce, northern white-cedar and red pine (Norway pine). These species were selected because of their hardiness and ability to grow well in northern regions with sandy soil.
Because each seedling comes in its own plug of soil, they can be planted right away or purchasers can delay planting until the time is convenient, allowing the flexibility of planting whenever the season and weather are favorable.
Instructions on how to plant and care for seedlings are included with each order.
Tree seedlings orders are all processed through the TFT website. Those who are interested in placing an order should visit treesfortomorrow.com and select the “tree seedlings” tab.
Seedlings are available in packs of 10, for a cost of $20.
Purchasers can choose curbside pickup on TFT’s campus in Eagle River (with advanced notice), or request the seedlings be shipped (for an additional fee) to locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois. A minimum of 30 seedlings is required to ship an order.
TFT’s seedling sale will continue until inventory is sold out.
