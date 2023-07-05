TFT Seedlings.jpg

Seedlings come with its own plug of soil, ensuring that the seedling will be protected and allowing the tree to be planted at a time that is convenient. —Contributed Photo

Trees For Tomorrow (TFT) Environmental Education Center in Eagle River is currently holding its annual sale of tree seedlings.

Taking place since 1945, funds raised from tree seedling sales help TFT keep programming fees reasonable, which forwards the organization’s mission of promoting sustainable use of our natural resources through educational experiences.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.