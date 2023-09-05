The ninth annual SepTimber Ride will roll into town Saturday, Sept. 9, at Tribute Brewing Company in Eagle River.
This event boasts three unique bicycle rides; a 60K Northwoods Road Ride, a 100K Northwoods Road Ride, and a 28-mile Three Eagle Trail Ride.
All proceeds from the rides will benefit the Great Headwaters Trails organization, to support the development of the River Trail connecting Eagle River to the Heart of Vilas Trail.
“Now in its ninth year, SepTimber Ride is proof that biking is gaining popularity in Wisconsin’s North Woods,” said Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center Executive Director Kim Emerson. “With more than 1,300 lakes and thousands of acres of state and national forest in this area, biking here is unique.”
Each ride will begin and end at Tribute Brewing Company, where trail riders will head south along the Three Eagle Trail to sample wine at Three Lakes Winery before returning. Road riders have a choice of two designated routes, 60K or 100K, which also both lead to Three Lakes Winery for wine sampling.
The 100K Northwoods Road Ride begins at 8 a.m., the 60K ride starts at 8:30 a.m., and the 28-mile ride on Three Eagle Trail begins at 9 a.m.
A bratwurst picnic will follow all self-guided rides at Tribute Brewing Company.
“SepTimber Ride showcases the beautiful scenery of the Northwoods during the fall season,” added Emerson. “This ride isn’t about finishing first; it’s about soaking up the sights along the way.”
A variety of prizes, including a Trek Verve+ 2 electric bike and a Lifetime Freestyle XL 98 stand-Up paddleboard with paddle, will be raffled off during the brat picnic after the ride.
Raffle tickets can be purchased in advance at the Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, and will also be available on-site the day of the event.
Registration for the SepTimber Ride is $60 per rider and closes the day of the event.
Registration includes your ride choice, a long sleeve moisture-wicking event shirt, brat picnic admission, door prizes, and wine and beer sampling.
All participants in this event must be 21 years of age or older.
Participants are highly encouraged to wear a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission-approved helmet.
For more information, or to register, contact the chamber at 800-359-6315 or visit septimberride.com.
