Former Eagle River resident, veteran, and singer/songwriter Jason Moon will return to the area for the first show of his upcoming tour this Friday at Pirates Hideaway. He will perform with Thacia Northey beginning at 6 p.m. —Contributed Photo

Jason Moon, an acclaimed singer-songwriter, Iraq War veteran, and director of the nonprofit organization Warrior Songs, has announced his upcoming six-week tour across Wisconsin.

With a lineup of 19 shows in Wisconsin and one in Illinois, he hopes he will captivate audiences with his roots-driven, singer-songwriter Americana music. His performances include a repertoire of originals and covers, ranging from barroom favorites to heartfelt campfire classics.

