Former Eagle River resident, veteran, and singer/songwriter Jason Moon will return to the area for the first show of his upcoming tour this Friday at Pirates Hideaway. He will perform with Thacia Northey beginning at 6 p.m. —Contributed Photo
Jason Moon, an acclaimed singer-songwriter, Iraq War veteran, and director of the nonprofit organization Warrior Songs, has announced his upcoming six-week tour across Wisconsin.
With a lineup of 19 shows in Wisconsin and one in Illinois, he hopes he will captivate audiences with his roots-driven, singer-songwriter Americana music. His performances include a repertoire of originals and covers, ranging from barroom favorites to heartfelt campfire classics.
Pirates Hideaway of Eagle River will host Moon and Thacia Northey Friday, July 28, with doors opening at 6 p.m. He will then move on to The Warehouse Arts Center, also in Eagle River, for a solo performance Sept. 1, beginning at 7 p.m.
Moon will then pair up again with Northey for a Warrior Songs fundraiser Sept. 2 in Land O’ Lakes at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Stateline Post No. 8400. Their performance begins at 5 p.m.
For his final stop in the North Woods, he will then be part of another Warrior Songs fundraiser at Cira’s Red, White and Brew Bar in St. Germain Sunday, Sept. 3, starting at 2 p.m.
Born in Milwaukee and raised in Eagle River, Moon said he is excited to return to his home state and reconnect with friends, family, and fans through the power of music.
“My house is in Arizona, but my home will always be in Wisconsin,” said Moon. “Touring Wisconsin is a joyous experience. I can’t wait to get out to hike and bike the beautiful state, while sharing my music with the community.”
During the tour, Moon will perform a mix of entertaining gigs and hosting fundraisers for Warrior Songs, an organization dedicated to helping veterans recover from military trauma through music and the creative arts. The entertaining performances will provide funds to sustain the tour, while the fundraising shows will support Warrior Songs’ impactful and critical work.
Each show promises to be a memorable experience, showcasing Moon’s exceptional talent and undeniable passion for music. Throughout the tour, he will be joined by special guests who will add their unique musical contributions to the performances.
Veteran support
The tour holds significant importance as it directly supports Warrior Songs upcoming projects. One notable initiative is the free four-day creative arts healing retreat for Vietnam era veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Taking place from Dec. 13-17 at the Siena Center in Racine, the retreat will aim to provide much-needed healing and support to veterans who have served their country.
Additionally, Warrior Songs is embarking on a groundbreaking project titled “BIPOC Veterans: Warrior Songs Vol. 4-6.” This three-volume compilation will explore the experiences of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) veterans, shedding light on their unique stories and perspectives.
The project aims to create a platform for these voices to be amplified and celebrated. The total cost for this ambitious endeavor is $120,000 over three years, with each volume requiring $40,000 in funding.
Founded in 2010, Warrior Songs has been instrumental in helping veterans process their military traumas through the transformative power of music. Its innovative “Story to Song” program pairs veterans with accomplished songwriters who collaborate to create meaningful songs that reflect their experiences.
These songs are then compiled and released as themed LP collections, provided free of charge to veterans and those who support them. To date, Warrior Songs has given away more than 70,000 physical copies of their impactful CDs.
Interested veterans can also visit the Warrior Songs website to apply for the retreat or submit their stories for consideration in the “BIPOC Veterans: Warrior Songs Vol. 4-6” project.
