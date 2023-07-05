Jenna Jane .jpg

Area singer-songwriter Jenna Jane intertwines a passion for music with her life experiences and has been deemed to have a style that embodies a combination of June Carter Cash and Janis Joplin. —Contributed Photo

With 2023 just past its halfway mark, its already been a big year for area singer-songwriter, Jenna Jane.

Jenna Jane was nominated as Female Vocalist of the Year for the state-wide Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards. She has also been nominated as Female Rising Star of the Year for the prestigious Josie Music Awards, hosted at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.

