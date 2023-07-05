Area singer-songwriter Jenna Jane intertwines a passion for music with her life experiences and has been deemed to have a style that embodies a combination of June Carter Cash and Janis Joplin. —Contributed Photo
With 2023 just past its halfway mark, its already been a big year for area singer-songwriter, Jenna Jane.
Jenna Jane was nominated as Female Vocalist of the Year for the state-wide Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards. She has also been nominated as Female Rising Star of the Year for the prestigious Josie Music Awards, hosted at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.
In order to be recognized at that level for the Josie Awards, Jenna Jane rose to the top 2.5% out of 59,000 submissions. She will attend the red carpet event this October.
Her powerful vocals and unique outlaw country style have led to a description of her as a cross between Janis Joplin and June Carter Cash. Her love of country music started at a young age.
“My mom was a country fan, while my father and uncle were more into classic rock,” Jane said. “I started playing in bands with my uncle when I was 12 and we played music all over the board. It wasn’t until I started my journey as a solo artist that I defined myself as a country music artist.”
She is a skilled songwriter and her first single, “Faded,” a highly personal song, was also her breakthrough record.
“Faded was the first song I had written and released as a solo artist,” said Jenna Jane. “It was a very hard song for me to release, but I knew it could help others with the same kind of pain I have gone through.
“It took me two years to release because I felt so vulnerable. At 8 years old, I lost my mother, so this song paints a picture or what it was like to grow up without her and how it affects me as an adult.”
After the song was released, it received an unanticipated amount of attention. This confirmed to her that many others are fighting similar battles and music can help them.
For the rest of the summer, she will be performing in many Wisconsin locations, along with performances in Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, and Tennessee. Jane has a particular affection for Wisconsin’s North Woods.
“You know, I love traveling and a big city is nice every now and then, but there is something about coming home to the North Woods,” Jenna Jane added. “Things move slower and I can spend time outside in one of the most beautiful places in the country.”
Her new 4 track EP, “Nine Lives,” came out on June 3, and is available on all streaming platforms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.