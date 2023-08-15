A unique piece of history more than 100 years old stands tall on a property in Conover near Stormy Lake, and it shows no signs of coming down anytime soon.
Directly across from the town’s evangelical free church on Highway 45 north of Eagle River stands a big red barn built in 1916 with a story not many know. Even so, it remains a pillar in the North Woods community as part of the legacy of the Olson family who has prominent ties to the Conover area.
“I’ve driven across the entire state, and all over Sweden, and still have yet to find another structure of this type,” said Donald Olson, grandson of the property’s original owner, Anders Olson.
The roof’s unique shape and inner workings of the building are unlike a lot of barns built at the beginning of the 20th century, which makes it unique and somewhat of a stand-alone project throughout the Midwest. Donald said he hopes to see another structure built like his grandfather’s barn someday, and welcomes any leads on where to find them if they exist.
“If anyone knows of another barn built like this, please contact me,” he added.
Donald originally wrote to “Our Wisconsin” magazine of Manitowish Waters in 2020 to find out if there were other structures built with the same or somewhat similar architectural methods as his family’s barn. After his letter was printed, he noted many visitors came from near and far to check out the barn built by Anders and his three brothers, the Reed Boys of Conover, more than 100 years ago.
Donald and his cousin’s wife, Carol Olson, who currently owns and lives on the property, have been taking their time over the years cleaning out the barn and sprucing it up to keep the building looking vibrant, tall and strong.
Whether it’s replacing the windows, giving the exterior a face lift, or creating a picturesque and pristinely landscaped property, Donald, who is 84, and Carol, who is in her 70s, both said they still hold a special place in their hearts for their family’s barn.
In 2016, the Olson family gathered, along with friends and community members, to celebrate the barn’s centennial anniversary with food, drinks, and the sharing of memories. The cousins noted they plan to continue on with the cleaning process to preserve the Olson legacy in Conover, and the property remains in a trust named to Carol’s daughter, Wendy, to keep it in the family.
The “Hershey’s Kiss” barn, as it is referred to because of its unique shaped roof, according to Donald, and the surrounding property are now zoned as private property, so those wishing to visit or check out this piece of North Woods history should speak with the Olson’s first.
For more information, contact Donald at tomte@sbcglobal.net.
Hershey’s Kiss
history
Having immigrated to the U.S. from Sweden in 1883, original owner Anders Olson and his family eventually made their way to the town of Conover in 1913, moving from California after being convinced by one of his three brothers to come to the North Woods.
Upon arriving in the area, he purchased 160 acres of Headwaters Country land near his brothers, who changed their last name to Reed after immigrating to the U.S. Soon after Anders and his family arrived, the brothers helped them build a tamarack log home which was completed in 1914.
The decision to build the barn came from the need for one in order for Anders to operate a small dairy farm, according to Donald, who lives not far from the property in Conover near Stormy Lake.
He detailed his grandfather was very much into growing potatoes and quickly planted an apple orchard soon after moving here, so he said it was clear to his grandfather that building a barn was the next step to be taken in his farming journey.
Anders’ brother, Charlie Reed, a wood and stone carver, had a specific design in mind for a one-of-a-kind roof that makes the barn, which Donald said, look like an “upside down viking ship.”
Reed is also well-known for the stone carving of Sitting Bull (1935) that sits in downtown Eagle River. He and the rest of the Reed Boys were household names in the early days of Conover’s settlement, Donald added, and all four brothers, including Anders, worked for two years to complete this unique take on early agricultural architecture.
The barn is supported on four-by-fours, an uncommon technique for a structure this size, but to this day it remains standing with a little help from some additional support beams Donald has placed inside to prop up the roof and the inner workings of the building.
The property’s log home burnt down in 1966, but was quickly rebuilt by the Reed Boys when they came out of retirement from their careers in the building trades industries to make sure their family had a place to live.
Both the “new” house and the barn now shine with a bright red exterior that can be seen from Highway 45 north of Eagle River on the east side of the road.
