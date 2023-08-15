Three Lakes Center for the Arts to host upcoming concerts Aug 15, 2023 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three Lakes Center for the Arts (TLCFA) will host the Wisconsin Wind Orchestra in concert Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7:30 p.m. The wind orchestra is unique in that it is one of the few wind ensembles in the world that can play when a venue can’t accommodate a full orchestra ensemble.The group has traveled extensively to perform throughout the world, including Italy and Amsterdam. Cost for this show is $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.Scott Cook and Pamela Mae is scheduled to take the stage Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m.This duo will tell stories through their music, striving to provide the audience with a heartfelt and personal experience during the performance.Cost for this show is $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.Tickets for any of these concerts can be purchased at the door, purchased online, or reserved by phone at 715-546-2299.Beer, wine, and concessions will be available for purchase at both shows.TLCFA was established in 2003 by a group of individuals who had the common goal of making the arts more visible in the local community.Since that time, the organization has hosted a variety of concerts, performances and artistry events in the Three Lakes area. For more information, a full schedule of events or to purchase tickets, visit tlcfa.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Roselynn Marie Richter Raymond “Ray” Rubin Paul Gerhart Sr. Preliminary hearing delayed for Woodruff man in drug case Peggy Williams
