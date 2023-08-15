Three Lakes Center for the Arts (TLCFA) will host the Wisconsin Wind Orchestra in concert Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7:30 p.m. 

The wind orchestra is unique in that it is one of the few wind ensembles in the world that can play when a venue can’t accommodate a full orchestra ensemble.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.