Gary Williams, seated, was on hand to sign copies of his recently published book about his grandfather, major league baseball legend and former Three Lakes resident Fred “Cy” Williams. —Photos By Kerry Griebenow
Judge Murray awarded the Best of Show first place blue ribbon to Donna Welhoefer, 40th and Plum of Eagle River, for her unique natural stone inlaid jewelry, shown here with Three Lakes Center for the Arts board member Gay Scheffen. Second place went to Rob Hom, Mud Putzin’ Pottery of Eagle River, and third to Vicki Morley, Vicki Morley Fine Arts of Three Lakes. —Photos By Kerry Griebenow
The Three Lakes Center for the Arts sponsored its 19th annual Art on Main Aug. 12. Approximately 40 curated artists from throughout Wisconsin displayed their works for this judged event, with beautiful weather bringing in a large crowd. Dr. Donna Murray, designer, artist, and current executive director of the Warehouse Community Art Center in Eagle River, was the judge for this year’s show. The Three Lakes Lions Club provided on-site beverages and snacks, and live music was provided for the enjoyment of those attending this free event
