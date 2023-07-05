The Three Lakes Historical Society hosts its Concerts in the Park series each Tuesday evening in the gazebo in Cy Williams Park in Three Lakes through the summer.
The next performance will be July 11 by the Rhinelander Area Community Band.
“Join us for a great night with the well known Rhinelander Area Community Band, featuring dedicated and talented musicians from teens to seniors,” said Susan Panian, director of the Three Lakes Historical Museum. “Come enjoy this summer concert, a lively, varied program with a special salute to our veterans. Perfect for all ages.”
Concerts generally begin at 7 p.m., although the final concert of the series will begin a half-hour earlier at 6:30 p.m. The series runs through Aug. 8.
Flying Blind will entertain audiences July 18, followed by Woodland Strings on July 25, and Santy and Son Aug. 1.
The final show of the summer will take place Aug. 8 with a performance by popular local duo Bret & Frisk starting at 6:30 p.m. The concert will be preceded by an informal end-of-summer gathering at the park.
“The Three Lakes Concerts in the Park series seeks to promote groups who live and play right here in the North Woods,” said Panian. “A variety of genres and groups are featured.”
Publicity for these events was helped by a mini grant from the Three Lakes Community Foundation. All concerts are presented free of charge.
“Bring your chair, a picnic, and enjoy a fun evening of great music,” Panian added.
In case of rain, the performance will be moved to the Three Lakes High School auditorium. For weather updates and more information, visit facebook.com/3lakeshistory, or call the museum at 715-546-2295.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.