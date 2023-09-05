The Edward U. Demmer Memorial Library in Three Lakes has announced a writing series for the month of September that will include four programs to be held every Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Demmer Maple Room.

The topic for Sept. 7 will be “Beginning that Book You Always Wanted to Write” with author David Carlson; Sept. 14, Flash Fiction Writing; Sept. 21, “You Can Sometimes Tell a Book By Its Cover: Art Leads the Way” with author David Carlson and artist Kathy Carlson; and Sept. 28, Flash Fiction Reading.

