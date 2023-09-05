The Edward U. Demmer Memorial Library in Three Lakes has announced a writing series for the month of September that will include four programs to be held every Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Demmer Maple Room.
The topic for Sept. 7 will be “Beginning that Book You Always Wanted to Write” with author David Carlson; Sept. 14, Flash Fiction Writing; Sept. 21, “You Can Sometimes Tell a Book By Its Cover: Art Leads the Way” with author David Carlson and artist Kathy Carlson; and Sept. 28, Flash Fiction Reading.
David Carlson is professor emeritus of philosophy and religion at Franklin College. He is also the author of the award-winning Christopher Worthy and Father Fortis mystery series from Coffeetown Press.
Registration is not required, and all programs are free and open to the public.
In addition to its writing series, programming is also scheduled for the month.
Lego Club will be held Monday, Sept. 11, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. All ages are encouraged to attend and can participate in a Lego challenge, a free build, or play “creationary.”
Story Hour returns Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. on the Demmer Green Space (weather permitting) or in the Maple Room.
This is a free program for young children and their caregivers to listen to stories, engage in music and movement, explore different art mediums and more. While there is no age requirement, library staff ask that attending children are able to participate without disrupting others.
Teens are invited to come to the Demmer for Dungeons and Dragons play on the first and third Sundays of each month at 6 p.m. in the Maple Room. Participants slay dragons and fight goblins, all from the safety of their chairs. For more information, email librarian@demmerlibrary.org or call the library.
Pokémon Club starts back up Monday, Sept. 18, and continues through the school year. The club meets on the third Monday of the month in the “Libratory” after school.
For more information on these and other library programs, call 715-546-3391 or visit demmerlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.