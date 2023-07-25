featured Firemen’s picnic slated Aug. 6 at Burnside Park Jul 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 Updated Jul 25, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Three Lakes Fire Department will put on its 66th annual firemen’s picnic Sunday, Aug. 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Don Burnside Park.The day’s events will include a picnic, live music, 50-50 raffle, cash prizes, fresh corn and beer available for purchase.Also on the grounds will be a spate of children’s games, with proceeds going to help support local youth sports groups.Leading up to the event, some activities are also planned for Saturday, Aug. 5, from 4 to 9 p.m., including the department’s popular fish fry, live music and 50-50 raffle. In addition, a cornhole tournament sponsored by Northern Lights Snowmobile Club will help support maintenance of local snowmobile trails. For details or to sign up, contact Sue Frank at 715-891-0660.Raffle tickets cost $1 each, or six for $5. Only 4,000 tickets will be sold for the chance to win the $500 first-place prize, $250 second-place, and $100 third-, fourth- and fifth-places.Don Burnside Park is located on Stanzil Street in Three Lakes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Post a comment as Guest Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Vilas, Oneida counties quarantined due to moth caterpillar infestations Vandalism occurs for third time this year on Eagle River Golf Course Lac du Flambeau man sentenced to prison in felony battery case HIGHWAY CLOSED Eagle River fireworks canceled due to lack of funding, help
