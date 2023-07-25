The Three Lakes Fire Department will put on its 66th annual firemen’s picnic Sunday, Aug. 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Don Burnside Park.

The day’s events will include a picnic, live music, 50-50 raffle, cash prizes, fresh corn and beer available for purchase.

